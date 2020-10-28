Contact tracers face abuse as some angry parents refuse to have their child tested for Covid-19, Oireachtas committee told

A small but significant number of parents are refusing to get their children tested for Covid-19 when they are phoned by HSE contact tracers, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

HSE public health specialist Dr Kevin Kelleher said people can be very unhappy when told they are a contact of a person who has tested positive and that they must restrict their movements.

”It is a surprise and not what they want to hear,” he added. A small number can get very angry, he said in response to Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart.

He said: ”There is a significant, very small group of parents who refuse to get their child tested and are very unhappy as a consequence of this process.”

Read More

Contact tracers can get a fair degree of abuse and visibly “wilt.”

HSE officials were before the committee to be quizzed on the testing and tracing system after a recent breakdown on contact tracing over three days forced nearly 2,000 people who tested positive to inform their own contacts.

The meeting heard there is still strong reliance on redeployed staff such as speech and language therapists to work as contact tracers even though there are large waiting lists for therapies.

Officials were also asked to clarify why some teachers and special needs assistants have been told to turn off their contact tracing app while at school.

Members of the committee also highlighted reported lengthy delays before teachers can make contact with the HSE when a suspected cases of the virus arises.

Niamh O'Beirne, the HSE's National Lead for Testing and Tracing, said 115,000 tests were carried out last week and the number of contact tracing calls has surged to more than 38,000.

That's more than four times the 8,500 contact tracing calls per week that were being made six weeks ago.

Ms O'Beirne admitted that the HSE "struggled with capacity" and set out how 1,971 people who received a positive result from October 16-18 were asked to notify their own close contacts of their result and to advise them to arrange a test.

She said: "While this was clearly not ideal and we appreciate the impact on those affected, it was deemed to be the only viable option in order to deal with the most recent cases quickly and reset the system."

Ms O'Beirne added: "We apologise to the 1,971 people impacted and are this week going to call everyone we missed to check they were able to identify contacts and advise them to be tested."

She added: "Since Friday 23 October, our contact tracing system is back on track and achieving its metric of all close contacts being contacted within 24 hours of the notification of the positive case."

The Committee was told that the HSE plans to recruit up to 800 contact tracers with 60-70 new staff to be brought in every week.

It will review the requirement for any further recruitment.

Ms O'Beirne's statement said "The Covid-19 disease doesn't follow any plan. It is unpredictable and continues to challenge us all individually and equally challenge our testing and tracing service. We continue to do the utmost in our response, ensuring sufficient testing capacity and optimal turn-around times, all in the best interests of public health.

Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall asked why it took until this month for additional staff to be hired when it was clear there was a potential surge in Covid-19 ahead.

Ms O’ Beirne said the recruitment process began in August. The initial jump in cases was seen over the August bank holiday weekend and this was managed through its escalation plan.

In October some staff were redeployed to increase the ranks of contact tracers but this was limited because 40pc of the teams must be have clinical expertise and these were in the frontline managing outbreaks.

Read More

Online Editors