Consumer to feel brunt of higher prices as firms pass on protection costs

We are facing into a winter of price hikes with crèches, hairdressers, pubs, cafés, restaurants and hotels all expected to raise their fees.

Some experts believe prices charged by some services firms may rise by as much as 10pc. This is in contrast to falling prices up to now.

The consumer price index fell for the second successive month in May as the shock to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic hit harder. The index was down by 0.5pc from both April and from a year earlier in May.

But the benign inflation situation we experienced for the last few years is set to be reversed in a move that is set to cost families dearly.

Service providers say they will have to charge more to meet social-distancing requirements. They will be serving fewer customers and have more staff to police pandemic-containment measures.

The speeding up of the roadmap for reopening Ireland means hairdressers, beauticians, cinemas and gyms will be back in business from today.

Discounts and special offers are likely to proliferate initially to tempt customers back to spend in restaurants and pubs.

But further into this year and next, businesses are expected to struggle to keep prices down.

The business model of a lot of firms in the services industry will have to change. They will need additional staff to police social distancing and will have to serve fewer customers. This will be despite fixed costs such as rent, insurance and electricity remaining the same.

Higher costs of running businesses such as restaurants and hotels mean the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is likely to have to be extended to support them.

Hairdressers admitted last week that the price of a cut or dye was likely to rise by €5 as salons offset extra costs.

President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation Danielle Kennedy said most hairdressers would be imposing a "PPE" or "extra time" service charge of around €5 to offset the additional costs salons were facing in order to reopen safely.

"We know salons will have to have to up prices - but ever so slightly," she told the Irish Independent.

Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) official Michael O'Donovan said publicans would hold drinks prices to March levels.

"But, going forward, everything will be kept under review because we don't know what the future holds."

An online parenting group also revealed it has had reports of significant fee hikes ahead of the childcare sector's reopening today.

Fees for third-level education services are also likely to rise. Some may be demanding fee reductions as courses go online, but the opposite could happen.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said: "Most third and fourth-level educational facilities rely on income from international students for a large part of their revenue. With this largely gone for now, they'll need to look elsewhere."

Mortgage rates and personal loan rates could also creep back up if arrears and bad problem loans become a major problem again, he said.

To top it all, some experts believe we will be facing higher taxes too. Director of the Economic and Social Research Institute Alan Barrett told an Oireachtas committee this month that the role of the State in strengthening sectors such as childcare and health would "have to mean higher taxes".

Winter is coming and it could be a tough one.