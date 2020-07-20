Construction company closes Dublin city centre site after number of employees test positive for Covid-19

A leading construction company has temporarily closed a site in Dublin city centre after a number of employees tested positive for Covid-19.

John Paul Construction, which has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, London and Riyadh, confirmed a number of its building workers contracted coronavirus and further tests are being carried out.

The company said one employee was initially diagnosed with Covid-19 and as a result, a number of others became infected.

A spokesperson said a site on Townsend Street in the city centre has been temporarily closed in line with HSE advice.

"Following confirmation that a staff member on one of our construction sites in Dublin had tested positive for Covid-19, comprehensive testing has identified a number of additional positive cases," the company said in a statement.

"We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this matter and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required. We have temporarily closed the site.

"The health, safety and well-being of those who work with us and the communities in which we operate is our top priority and we wish those affected a speedy recovery."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority said: "We don’t comment on specific enforcement activity or individual workplaces."

The company has carried out a number of prominent construction projects involving prestigious Irish hotels such as Adare Manor in Limerick, Doonbeg Lodge and the Morgan Hotel.

It is understood the site temporarily closed is a hotel and apartment complex.

Online Editors