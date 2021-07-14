Confusion over dining indoors was always going to be a dead cert

It was never going to be easy, nothing to do with Covid has been. But the introduction of a system to allow people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 to dine indoors harks to the early ramshackle days of the current administration.

There is a rush on to get restaurants, pubs and cafes open for the summer months to allow cash-strapped businesses benefit from domestic tourism and hopefully foreign visitors.

But the urgency to get people eating indoors has unfortunately caused a wave of confusion across the industry and among people who simply want to book holidays or go for a pint.

The principle of the new law for indoor dining is pretty simple. Prove you are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months and you will be shown to your table by a friendly waiter or publican.

The system is discriminatory towards people who have not been vaccinated and those who may not want to be vaccinated because they are concerned about their own personal circumstances. Maybe they are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant.

But while it is unfair on these people, it is better than keeping tens of thousands of workers out of work for another two months while more citizens are vaccinated.

The hospitality sector has been ruined by the pandemic and, more than 18 months into this crisis, it deserves some form of a solution to help it open and make money.

The industry has welcomed attempts to resume service but the confusion on the airwaves throughout yesterday hasn’t helped matters.

Listeners to RTÉ Radio One were treated to the extraordinary intervention of a male Green Party junior minister going on air to apologise on behalf of a female senior Cabinet minister who is also his party’s deputy leader.

During an interview on Today with Claire Byrne, Ossian Smyth took it on himself to apologise for comments Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said earlier on Morning Ireland about GPs being able to issue medical certs stating that people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last six months.

This medical cert could then be shown, along with identification, to enter pubs, restaurants or cafes.

This is important information because it is relevant to around 100,000 people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the Government didn’t seem to let GPs know this was what the Cabinet had agreed the previous night.

The GPs insisted they would not be issuing any medical certificates to people hoping to go to the pub for a pint.

The Government also didn’t seem to let Mr Smyth know because he laid the blame for the confusion on the table of his party colleague, Ms Martin.

He said “doctors are right” and they would not be involved in issuing medical certificates to people who had recovered from Covid-19.

“That’s a misunderstanding and I apologise on her behalf,” Mr Smyth said on live national radio.

A couple hours later, it emerged the memo agreed by Cabinet had in fact said exactly what Ms Martin stated on Morning Ireland.

“These certs or other confirmation from a relevant medical practitioner could be used for booking and entry to premises, with accompanying photo ID for cross-verification,” the memo said.

A Government source said: “Ossian was not across this memo and he is not at Cabinet and he was not familiar about what he was talking about.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar later told Newstalk people could go to their GP but the incidents would be rare enough as most people were diagnosed with Covid-19 at test centres.

Mr Smyth did not respond to queries about why he decided to apologise on behalf of a senior Cabinet minister from his own party. Ms Martin’s spokesperson also would not say whether she asked Mr Smyth to apologise on her behalf. All a bit unseemly.

There is also confusion over a call centre set-up for people who have recovered from Covid. People seeking certs for indoor dining are being asked not to call the centre until next week and only those who are travelling abroad are permitted to call before then.

This means people who are planning staycations are being asked to wait their turn behind people who are jetting off abroad for holidays. So it’s not only the vaccinated and the unvaccinated pitched against each other, it’s the staycationers and those holidaying abroad too.