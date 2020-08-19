Confusion as Health Minister claims only six people can attend indoor concerts

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has sparked confusion by claiming that no more than six people can attend indoor concerts and events - despite a Government department advising it can be up to 50 provided there is social distancing.

The Department of Arts and Culture confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that indoor and outdoor arts events organised for the coming weeks can go ahead under existing limits.

A spokesperson confirmed this means that up to 50 people can attend cinemas, galleries, and theatres as they are deemed to be “controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place such as physical distancing between people”.

They further confirmed that for outdoor arts events, such as concerts, which take place in venues that allow for social distancing there can be up to 200 attendees. Individual groupings attending these venues must be limited to six people from no more than three households, the Department added.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said he had been given similar advice by the Department of the Taoiseach on Tuesday night when he sought clarity on the status of arts events in his native Wexford.

However, speaking at a press briefing in the Department of Health on Wednesday evening, Mr Donnelly contradicted this. “If it’s an indoor concert the answer is no more than six people,” he said.

“What I can tell you is that the guidance for the next 25 days is no more than six meeting indoors. If it’s to your house, it’s your family plus six visitors.

“If it’s any of us outside or rather out of our houses - but indoors - it’s six, so in a cafe or a gallery or whatever you want. And if it’s outdoors it’s no more than 15 except for sporting events which have been given an exception.”

Mr Donnelly further added that in the cases of gyms if people are "obeying the rules", then you can have more than six people but for any gym classes, there can be no more than six.

The Minister defended the new restrictions announced by the Government last night, while admitting there is a “complexity” to them.

Mr Donnelly said it was “not unreasonable” to ask whether schools reopening should be delayed by two weeks, but he said the Government wanted to protect lives, reopen the schools, get health services up and running and protect jobs.

He said people should continue to go about their lives but keep gatherings small, work from home if they can and be “really careful” if they are more vulnerable.

“We are looking to find a way to live in a world where this virus exists and to allow the greatest amount of social and economic activity while targeting measures to suppress the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said he stood over comments he made when in Opposition that the three-day target for testing, isolating and tracing contact of confirmed cases was not ambitious enough. He said the target should be “shorter than three days”.

He said rapid testing rolled out in the UK was being examined for Ireland. “My hope is that while the HSE is constantly looking to reduce the time and increase the percentage of tests that actually we’ll have new technology coming online to make it quicker and quicker," he said.

Asked whether the target should be 24 or 48 hours he said it was not a question for him as minister with responsibility for the health service. “It’s question for an epidemiologist,” Mr Donnelly said.

The Minister said he had no issue with the Dáil being recalled early as was earlier demanded by Labour leader Alan Kelly.

Online Editors