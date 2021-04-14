Compulsory vaccination for health workers would be ‘intrusive’ says watchdog Hiqa

Making vaccination compulsory for health workers would be a most "intrusive" move, according new advice from the patients safety watchdog Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Hiqa looked at the issue of vaccination among healthcare workers for the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to help inform Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

It is part of developing policy for healthcare personnel, including both healthcare workers and frontline health administrative staff, who do not avail of Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Máirín Ryan of Hiqa said : “We are encouraging all healthcare personnel to avail of Covid-19 vaccination as soon as they are eligible.

"The past year has been very challenging for healthcare personnel and we have advised Nphet that any policy introduced regarding Covid-19 vaccination should be built on a model of encouragement and support.”

Hiqa said policies developed and enacted should be based on the ‘intervention ladder’ principle.

"This means that interventions are progressive, and for example, could start with providing evidence-based information and subsequently, utilise one-to-one conversations, testing and/or additional PPE.

"Higher rungs of this policy ladder may involve redeployment to a lower risk area. Mandatory vaccination would sit at the top of the ladder as the most intrusive step," it said.

“As Covid-19 vaccination programmes progress, we expect that more countries will bring out policy and guidance regarding unvaccinated healthcare personnel," said Dr Ryan.

" At the time of our review, only the UK had published guidance on this topic and we noted only one country, Italy, had introduced a national policy of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all healthcare workers. It is vital that vaccine policy considers issues around data collection, legality and ethics as well as the range of mitigation strategies available to protect those availing of, and working in the health service.”

Hiqa has also updated its advice to Nphet on the minimum age for face mask wearing.

The latest advice recommends no change in the minimum age for mask use in the community setting.

This advice was based on the latest information and evidence, in particular, the recent Irish epidemiological data, which offered reassurances that the package of mitigation measures currently in place in primary schools has been effective at minimising transmission.

This advice will be reviewed and updated should the evidence indicate a change in the epidemiological situation.

HIQA has also updated its evidence summary and advice on the duration of immunity (protection from reinfection) following infection with the virus.

Six new reinfection studies were identified.

Hiqa has advised Nphet that no change is required to the duration of presumptive immunity following natural infection, which is currently six months post-infection.

However, as the body of evidence is rapidly expanding and Hiqa advises continued review of the data.

Online Editors