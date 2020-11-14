| 9.8°C Dublin

Complex plan to make sure vaccine can be distributed nationwide revealed

Huge challenges ahead as GPs are unlikely to have storage capabilities

Prof Paul Moynagh at NUI Maynooth with John Reynolds. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Catherine Fegan

Mass vaccination sites may have to be put in place if the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is to be rolled out nationwide next year, experts have warned.

Challenges with the storage and transport of the vaccine, which must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, will mean GP surgeries and pharmacies are unlikely to be able to store the vaccine.

The vaccines can be stored for six months, but only if they are kept in “ultra-freezers”, Pfizer told the Irish Independent.

Privacy