Commuters urged to wear face coverings as public transport services to return to pre-Covid-19 levels

The National Transport Authority has urged the public to wear face coverings during commutes as services on public transport return to the level of operation of "pre-Covid-19".

Service levels across DART, Bus and Irish rail journeys will increase from Monday as part of Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham has urged commuters to wear face mask to protect themselves and other while using the services.

“We are urging customers to wear face coverings while on public transport," she said.

"Doing so will increase protection for other customers and for public transport workers. This is an important part of the effort to rebuild confidence in public transport as we move through the phases of the Roadmap, and as restrictions are eased across the country.”

From next week, a schedule in line with the pre-covid ‘Monday to Friday’ timetable will be in place for buses and DART. Buses will also revert to pre-covid schedules at weekends, although DART schedules on Saturdays and Sundays will continue to operate at reduced levels.

Services provided for Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann were reduced by around 20pc in the first week of April in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Under those revised schedules, buses have been operating to a ‘Saturday-plus’ level of services, while Irish Rail services, including DART, have been operating at a reduced level. There were no changes made to Luas services or to Local Link regular services.

There will be some additional capacity and services on commuter and intercity rail routes, to facilitate commuters practicing social distancing.

Luas schedules are to remain unchanged, as are Local Link services.

Ms Graham said that public transport should still only be used for essential journeys, despite an easing of travel restrictions under Phase Two of the roadmap.

“While there is some increase in services planned for next week, social distancing requirements mean that overall capacity remains restricted to just over 20pc of pre-Covid levels," she said.

"This means that public transport should only be used by essential workers or for other people making essential journeys.

“Only those who absolutely have to travel at peak times on public transport, should do so. Others making essential journeys should avoid peak times and travel and at other times of the day if at all possible. Peak times to be avoided are before 9.30 in the morning and between 3.00 and 6.00 in the evening.

“To ease any potential pressure on services, we are strongly encouraging those people who can get to their destinations by walking or cycling, to do so. Some 350,000 people live within 6km of O’Connell Bridge, which means that if they chose to cycle, they could get from their home to the centre of Dublin in less than 30 minutes.

Ms Graham also encouraged those using public transport to wear face masks during their commute.

