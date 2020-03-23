Claire Byrne tests positive for coronavirus but Tánaiste tests negative for Covid-19 after appearing on show

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has tested positive for coronavirus, but will continue to host her television programme tonight via video link.

Ms Byrne last week hosted her Monday night television programme from her garden shed, telling viewers she had the symptoms of a cold.

The journalist told viewers she had contacted her GP and was awaiting testing, but has since been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In an email sent to staff, Ms Byrne said: "I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney also issued a statement tonight saying he has tested negative for the virus.

Mr Coveney was deemed a close contact after appearing on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme two weeks ago in studio with the broadcaster.

Expand Close Claire Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Claire Byrne

Mr Coveney is understood to have been isolating himself in recent days having been informed of the close contact over the weekend.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said: "Like thousands of people across the country, I was contacted in recent days by a member of the HSE contact tracing team to say I had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid 19.

"I followed all protocol and was tested. The result is negative for Covid 19.

"I would like to sincerely thank the HSE team for their professionalism and courtesy. Testing is going to be a reality for tens of thousands of people and it is vitally important that we all follow HSE direction in the interest of public health.”

Read More

Ms Byrne will still appear on Claire Byrne Live tonight via live video link, the programme will also be co-presented with Sarah McInerney in studio.

Speaking on the show last week before receiving the diagnosis, Ms Byrne said: "According to the HSE guidelines, you need to self isolate when you have the symptoms of a cold. So that's what we are doing," she said.

"Rest assured I'm feeling quite well. We're just being cautious. We're being careful. I will be in compliance with the HSE guidelines because let's face it, the last thing I want to do is to put my colleagues at risk if I do happen to have the coronavirus or indeed our guests."

Health Minister Simon Harris, who was appearing as guest on the show, thanked the presenter for "leading by example".

"With citizens like yourself, following the public health advice so it is so important. And that people listen very carefully to the public health advice.

"If they show symptoms, they should self-isolate and stay at home, contact their GP by phone, and be patient, quite frankly. It's very very busy time as we wait for testing."

Online Editors