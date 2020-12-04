Christmas parties risk lockdown in the new year

Professor Philip Nolan has warned Covid cases could climb sharply after Christmas. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Ireland could be facing another potential lockdown in mid-January if Christmas and New Year socialising pushes Covid-19 case numbers up to 1,200 cases a day, it emerged last night.

The message is to be “exceptionally careful” and limit discretionary contacts otherwise the country will slide back into the danger zone.

Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, told a briefing that if the R number – measuring the spread of the disease – rose to 1.2 or 1.4, case numbers will increase to 300-600 cases day.

But he said it is “reasonable to be concerned the level of social mixing over Christmas from December 22 to January 6 will be higher.

“If the R number increases to 2 that will see rapid growth with 800 to 1,200 cases a day by the middle of January”.

It was this level of cases per day which prompted the last six week lockdown in October.

Asked if there were 1,000 or more cases lockdown would have to be considered, he said the scenario is possible but not inevitable and still “within our grasp to avert it”.

“We are not trying to scare people. It is plausible,” he said referring to the potential projections.

“A small difference in individual behaviour can make big changes to the challenges the country has to overcome,” he added.

“Individuals can influence the need to look at measures to be taken in the event of another surge.”

He was speaking as another 183 new cases of the virus were diagnosed yesterday but this is likely to be an underestimation and 100 higher due to a computer glitch.

Prof Nolan, who said he is only seeing a handful of people a week, revealed the daily case numbers – which it was hoped would fall to 50 – will not go down any further and the country is heading toward Christmas with a significantly higher toll than the authorities would like.

It is “three to four times higher” than they had hoped for, said Prof Nolan.

The R number is now at between 0.8 and 1.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said numbers will be tracked over Christmas and recommendations will be made to Government if they feel they are needed.

Asked about the reopening of restaurants and gastropubs he described both as “discretionary”.

The numbers of people with the virus are now coming down at any marked level – there were 239 being treated yesterday with 32 in intensive care.

There continues to be a significant number of infections in people over 85.

And there is an average of seven Covid-19 related deaths a day which is an increase .

Yesterday’s cases 56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 were in 15 counties.

Online Editors