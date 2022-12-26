China to drop Covid quarantine for passengers arriving from abroad

A passenger talks to a member of staff outside the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on December 23. Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

China will drop a Covid quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad from January 8.

Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home.

That is down from as much as three weeks in the past.

People going to China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure and passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board, an online post from the country’s National Health Commission said today.

China abruptly dropped many of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, sparking widespread outbreaks that have swamped A&Es and funeral homes.

The move followed rare public protests against the restrictions, which have slowed the economy, putting people out of work and driving restaurants and shops out of business.