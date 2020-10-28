| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

China crisis: Irish expats on lessons we can learn in dealing with coronavirus pandemic

Ralph Hewitt

Two men from Ireland who experienced the Covid-19 crisis in China believe we could learn something from the community spirit the people there have shown as the country continues to contain the virus.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the Hubei province of the country in December, China has reported a total of 85,826 cases of Covid-19 and 4,634 deaths.

As the virus ripped its way through Hubei's Wuhan city earlier this year, 6,905 positive cases were found in the country on February 11 alone.