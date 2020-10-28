China crisis: Irish expats on lessons we can learn in dealing with coronavirus pandemic

Two men from Ireland who experienced the Covid-19 crisis in China believe we could learn something from the community spirit the people there have shown as the country continues to contain the virus.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the Hubei province of the country in December, China has reported a total of 85,826 cases of Covid-19 and 4,634 deaths.

As the virus ripped its way through Hubei's Wuhan city earlier this year, 6,905 positive cases were found in the country on February 11 alone.

However, from July 31, China, with a population of 1.4bn, has managed to keep the number of daily positive tests in double or single figures.

Stephen Graham (59), from Lisburn, moved to China to teach English in 1996 and has been living in Shanghai - China's largest city - since 2001.

Since then he has set up Graham Education Business Consulting Company, which helps young people learn English before travelling abroad to study.

Throughout the crisis Stephen, along with his wife Christina Wu, from Shanghai, and their sons Patrick (16) and Clark (12), were living under tight regulations, but have finally returned to a relatively normal life now that the virus has been contained.

The Chinese Government introduced city-wide lockdowns, while the communities within those cities went into individual isolation.

Stephen said that while Shanghai "has been safe for months", people are still cautious and keep their guard up.

Masks are worn by people on the street, taxi drivers and passengers on public transport.

Many office blocks, shops and banks will only allow people to enter if a face covering is worn and temperature checks are also carried out at many facilities.

Schools, offices, bars and restaurants remain open in Shanghai and Stephen felt that if Northern Ireland was to return to a level of normality then the whole country must pull together.

"If everyone wore a mask and followed guidelines they could slowly get back to normal," he said. "Mass testing has been key here for identifying cases quickly and putting people into quarantine. Isolate the people with the virus and others can go about their lives.

"They also need to test people coming into the country or put them into quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

"It is a great inconvenience for people returning from other places but two weeks for some people is better than lockdown for everyone."

China has been largely successful in bringing infection rates down but there continues to be small outbreaks.

The government is currently testing around 4.7m people in Kashgar - with 138 cases found so far - amid the outbreak in the Xinjiang province.

Testing entire cities has proved to be a major factor in dealing with the virus in China and Stephen believes Northern Ireland should follow suit.

"The main examples they could follow are the mass testing of everyone, the community spirit of everyone doing everything they can to ensure the virus doesn't spread and work on a community basis," he stated.

Meanwhile, Ben Pinkerton (24) from Dungannon was evacuated from Wuhan in January after spending 15 months in China and has since been studying for a PGCE in computing at Chester University.

The last time Ben saw his family was in December and he had hoped to return home during the mid-term break but was forced to cancel his plans after the lockdown restrictions were introduced in England.

Ben said he "cannot understand" why Covid cases in Northern Ireland have skyrocketed and found it "ironic" that he would have been safer staying in Wuhan now that the virus is under control.

"Obviously with China you get the advantage that it has blind obedience, which at times of a crisis I'm fairly sure is quite good to have," he reflected.

"Beijing is drifting in and out of lockdown repeatedly. The government tries to ease Covid by not opening the subway on certain days. They're handling Covid better than we are but it hasn't been eliminated."

Ben added that Northern Ireland lacks a "united voice", which has led to "unnecessary" problems when dealing with Covid-19.

"The worst part is that we knew this was going to happen, both in England and in Northern Ireland," he said.

"We all knew that people would be told to follow the guidelines and the people wouldn't."