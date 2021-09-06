Chile approves use of Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as six-years-old

Chilean health authorities have approved the use of the Sinovac vaccine in children aged six and older

Chilean health authorities have approved the use of the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 for children six-years-old and above.

It is the first Latin America country to take that step.

Heriberto García, director of Chile's Public Health Institute, said the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against.

Read More

Now the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start vaccinations.

The South American nation has fully immunised more than three-quarters of its adult population.

The Catholic University of Chile is currently conducting a study with 4,000 children aged three and 17 to study the Sinovac effects on them.

But García said the experts at the Public Health Institute based their decision on a review of information given by the Sinovac laboratory and information published in medical journals.

In Latin America, a few countries have approved only the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and older. China has authorized Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children aged between three and 17.

Few regulators around the world have evaluated the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in children, but the approvals are starting.

Ireland, the US, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong are all allowing the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 12.

Chile has reported more than 1.6 million Covid-19 cases and more than 37,100 deaths.