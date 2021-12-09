Children under 11 likely won’t receive vaccine until next year – what we learned from the latest HSE Covid-19 briefing

Children aged between five and 11 will likely not receive a Covid-19 vaccine this year as HSE chief Paul Reid today confirmed vaccination for this cohort will be focussed predominantly towards January onwards.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) have approved the lower-dosage Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11 year-olds but the HSE have said the advice is quite complex and will take some time to generate guidance for parents.

Immunocompromised children are especially recommended to receive the vaccine but other specific guidance for children with underlying conditions will need to be generated, the HSE said.

Hospitalisations stabilising - ‘probably due to boosters’ - but at a high level

The number of people in hospital with the virus is stabilising but at a “level that is far too high heading into the winter period,” HSE chief Paul Reid said.

More than 40pc of ICU beds in the country are currently filled with Covid-19 patients, Mr Reid said, adding that this proportion was “too high”.

Mr Reid said a cause for encouragement in the stabilising hospital numbers may be the effect the booster campaign is having among the older populations.

The percentage of people over 65 in hospital continues to fall and this group now accounts for only 5pc of new cases and this is falling week-on-week.

Boosters have reached over million people as over-50s enter the fold

Close to 1.1m third doses have been given out in the State as of this week, HSE lead on vaccination Damien McCallion said.

Over 217,000 vaccine doses were administered last week across mass vaccination centres, pharmacies and GPs and the signs are that boosters significantly boost protection against Delta and Omicron.

People who received three doses of Pfizer saw on average a 25-fold antibody level increase against Omicron compared to those who received two doses, Dr Colm Henry said.

Three doses of an mRNA vaccine or a booster for those who received the one-shot Janssen vaccine will be needed for a significant level of protection against Omicron, public health experts have said.

Omicron could be the dominant variant in Europe by January

Dr Colm Henry said early indications are that disease severity among those who contract the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as strong as previous strains. Dr Henry said the evidence was preliminary and more data would be needed but “the profile of cases to date has been somewhat less severe”.

The variant could become the dominant variant in Europe as soon January of next year, Dr Henry said.

Booster appointment confusion as over-50s join the queue

There were hundreds of people turned away from the UCD mass vaccination centre this morning as close to 600 people attended the walk-in centre. Paul Reid said the HSE was “sorry that people had to queue up for hours,” and didn’t receive a vaccine.

The HSE stressed there was no issue with capacity for administering boosters, adding it has between 1,000-2,000 vaccinators available.

It said numerous channels are now opened to expedite the process and the booster programme is being opened in 10-year blocks, instead of the year by year approach in the initial vaccination programme.

Damien McCallion said the HSE could not guarantee people will not be turned away from walk-in centres in the future but advised people to check the HSE’s social media accounts which give waiting time updates throughout each day so people can decide which vaccination centre is best to attend.

Unvaccinated still disproportionately affected by the virus

More than half of Covid-19 patients in ICU are unvaccinated and are still disproportionately affected by the virus as 54pc of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.

Dr Colm Henry said unvaccinated people are “much more likely to contract the virus and much more likely to end up in hospital and with oxygen dependency”.

Huge demand on testing as Covid-19 incidence increases further

Close to one million tests are being carried out every five weeks at current levels due to the increasing national incidence of the virus.

The national 14-day incidence has increased further in the past week to 1,360, as close to 220,000 are reporting for PCR tests each week, Damien McCallion said.

The HSE is working on increasing testing capacity to 245,000 per week in anticipation of further demand in the coming weeks and months as Omicron likely becomes the dominant variant. Paul Reid said it was expected that Omicron will become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland in the future.

Storm Barra did impact on testing levels this week but all cancelled tests have been rescheduled, the HSE said.