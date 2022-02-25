Children can attend school from Monday even if there is confirmed Covid case in household

Children will be able to attend school from Monday even if there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their household, once they have no symptoms themselves, the HSE confirmed today.

Previously they would have had to restrict their movements even if they had no symptoms.

The HSE told Independent.ie that under the revised rules adopted by the Government on the advice of Nphet this week people can get a PCR test if you have symptoms and fall into the following categories:

are aged 55 or older and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

have a high-risk medical condition

have a weak immune system (immunocompromised)

live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them

are pregnant

are a healthcare worker

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) is encouraging all nursing home visitors to wear facemasks against the backdrop of a concerning increase in the number of outbreaks in nursing homes.

From Monday face masks will no longer be mandatory except in healthcare settings.

A spokesman said 320 outbreaks are open in nursing homes this week, with 43 new outbreaks reported in the last week alone.

Chief executive of NHI Tadhg Daly said : “Given the considerable increase in outbreaks and concerns that this presents, we are encouraging all visitors to nursing homes is to take the precautionary measure of wearing a facemask during the duration of their visit.

"The wearing of a facemask is an important measure to limit transmission of the virus from the community into the nursing home and achieve a vital role in protecting residents and staff. NHI has encouraged the wearing of surgical facemasks, where possible.

“Visitors are already required, under the public health guidance, to wear a surgical mask when in a communal indoor space during their visit to the nursing home. Furthermore, in keeping with the national guidance, any prospective visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms should stay away from the home.

“The increase in the number of outbreaks is concerning. While the effect of the virus is thankfully nowhere near as pronounced as it was for residents during previous waves, nursing homes inform it is again proving extremely transmissible once within the setting. Nursing home residents are amongst our most frail and it is prudent to do what we can within society to protect such people while cases are at such high numbers.

"Masks are a continued requirement within healthcare settings and we consider it is reasonable, at this time, to encourage their continuation for all visitors to nursing homes to seek to protect them from the spread of the virus,” he added.

NHI are engaged with public health officials with regard to the concerning increase in number of outbreaks and requirement to support residents. Given the evolving situation, it is important to keep all advices and guidance under constant review.