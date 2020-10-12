Children aged 2-12 urged to get free nasal spray flu vaccine

Children aged 2-12 years should get the free flu vaccine which is now available from GPs and pharmacists, the HSE said today.

Although there are ongoing shortages of the injectable flu vaccine for adults a nasal spray version has now been delivered for children.

Some 600,000 doses have been purchased.

The HSE said: ”The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others, for example their brothers and sisters, parents and grandparents.

“If enough children are vaccinated against flu, fewer children and adults will need to see their doctor or need treatment in hospital because of flu. This is very important for our health services especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Symptoms of flu in children include a high temperature, muscle pains, headache and extreme tiredness .

They may also have a dry cough and sore throat. It may be difficult to tell the symptoms of flu from symptoms of Covid-19.

“Children who are sick with flu miss days in crèche, childcare and school. They also miss out on their usual activities such as hobbies and sports.

"They carry the flu virus in their system longer than adults do, and children can spread the flu virus easily to other children and to vulnerable people around them.”

They are "more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu. Over the last ten years in Ireland 4,750 children need to be admitted to hospital because of complications of flu. 183 of these then had to go to intensive care, and, sadly 41 children died. Children with chronic health conditions are most at risk of the serious complications of flu.”

Dr Chantal Migone, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s National Immunisation Office added:“Your GP or pharmacist will give the vaccine using a spray up your child’s nose. They will spray once in each nostril.

“There is no need to take a deep breath or sniff, your child can breathe normally while they are getting the vaccine. The vaccine is absorbed very quickly and it is pain free.

"So, if your child sneezes or gets a runny nose after the vaccine, there is no need to repeat the dose, or to worry that it won’t work.

The most common side effects are mild, your child may get a runny or blocked nose, headache or muscle aches. Some children get a temperature after the vaccine, but it is usually mild and goes away on its own.”

