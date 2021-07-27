Children aged 12-15 could be offered Covid-19 vaccine, among plans discussed by Cabinet

Children aged 12 to 15 could be offered vaccine as soon as next month.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has cleared the way for the vaccination of younger children.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing a memo on the Niac advice to Cabinet this morning.

Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the recommendation.

It is hoped the HSE can begin offering vaccines to this age cohort next month.

Children will be required to get adult consent for a vaccination.

The move follows Mr Donnelly announcing that the HSE portal for booking vaccine appointments is open to 16 to 17 years from today.

It comes just five days after anyone over the age of 18 was invited to register for a vaccine on the HSE portal.

Those aged 16 and 17 who will be registering for a vaccine through the HSE portal today will be offered an mRNA vaccine.

The mRNA vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses which are given four weeks apart.

HSE boss Paul Reid said “teenagers have sacrificed a lot” and “now it’s their turn to be protected”.

"We'll be aiming to get these done promptly. They deserve it,” Mr Reid said.

Furthermore, up to 50 people will be allowed in churches for christenings under plans being signed off by Cabinet today.

However, communions and confirmations will continue to be banned next month.

The Cabinet are also expected to agree to increase the number of guests permitted at a wedding to 100 from August 5.

There will be no further easing of restrictions until September as the Government monitors the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19.