Children have accounted for more than one in ten new cases of Covid-19 in the last seven weeks.

The under-14 year olds made up 12pc of the newly infected.

And more than a fifth of new cases of the virus were in the 15-24 year age group, according to the Central Statistics Office.

People living in areas where more than a quarter of the population live in rental accommodation have been worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, accounting for 56pc of all cases.

And in the last two months those living in areas where the median household income is between €40,000 and €50,000 accounted for 31pc of new infections.

This compares to this group accounting for 26pc of all cases since the start of the pandemic, the new statistics show.

Read More

Dublin made up 56pc of all new cases - a total of 840 - for the week ended September 18 when it went into lockdown.

It was the second week in a row that Dublin had more than 800 weekly cases.

It was the second week in a row that Clare and Donegal recorded more than 20 new cases.

It was the third such week for Galway, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow, the seventh for Limerick and the eighth for Kildare

More than half of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak.

Referrals for testing have increased every week since mid-August. There have been increases in all age groups over this period but in particular among the under 14 age group, which has risen from 883 at the end of July to a high of 22,273 in the week ending September 13. Less than 20pc of referrals in July were from GPs while referrals from GPs make up more than 60pc of the total in September.

Read More

Online Editors