Childcare providers warned they have no insurance cover if they take part in scheme for frontline workers

CHILDCARE providers have been warned they have no insurance cover for Covid-19 claims if they take part in a government scheme for frontline workers.

A letter from a broker today said their business or workers are not covered by Allianz for any claim relating to the virus.

Broker Arachas said in the letter that it asked the government to indemnify childcare providers and workers who volunteer to provide care to support essential workers.

It said it has been advised that the government is “not in a position to provide a state indemnity” for the scheme.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone announced details of the scheme that aims to benefit 5,000 families yesterday, at a cost of €4.7m a week.

The government, through the department, has invited providers to volunteer to provide childcare from May 18. They can register from today.

The state will bear most of the cost of the scheme but parents would contribute €90 a week per family.

Arachas said as the scheme is a government-led initiative in response to a national crisis, along with Allianz it had “consistently expressed our views that there is an onus on the state to provide a state indemnity in respect of this exposure”.

It said Allianz had confirmed there was a “material change in risk” in terms of the heightened exposure to Covid-19 claims if they participated in the outreach scheme.

The insurance agency said Allianz would have no option but to apply a Covid-19 exclusion “in connection with this new activity”.

“It is our duty as your insurance advisor to highlight to you that under the current framework outlined by your insurer, Allianz, and by the government departments, that you will not have insurance cover for any claim relating to Covid-19,” it said.

It said that it had been in constant discussions with the department and government officials over the last six weeks.

“We hoped that we would be given more notice so that we could communicate and discuss with you,” it said.

“As your insurance advisor our job is to ensure that the insurance risks you face are identified and addressed by all parties.

“Arachas has engaged with the department to represent your interests and recommend that the government indemnify childcare providers and workers volunteering to provide care to support healthcare workers.”

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Children and Youth Affairs for a comment.

Online Editors