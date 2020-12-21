Chief Medical Officer Holohan tells government that Level 5 restrictions will be needed after Christmas

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has asked the public to protect elderly relatives from Covid-19 during Christmas. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told the government Level 5 restrictions will be needed after Christmas due to the rising number of new Covid-19 cases.

Mr Holohan urged the Government to take action to stop the spread of the disease as a new strain of the virus emerged in Britain.

The recommendation was given to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

A senior government source said Mr Holohan said “Level 5 restrictions will be needed at some date after Christmas.”

However, the government is understood to be considering Level 3 restrictions with additional measures for the coming week.

Retail will remain open but there will be restrictions on how many shoppers can be in shops.

It is expected intercounty travel will be banned after December 26 while restaurants and gastro pubs will be asked to close before the end of the year.

