| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cautious optimism as early signs show jabs are driving numbers down

Tony McGrath receiving his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab at Whitworth Medical Centre in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photo: Fran Veale Expand

Close

Tony McGrath receiving his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab at Whitworth Medical Centre in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photo: Fran Veale

Tony McGrath receiving his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab at Whitworth Medical Centre in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photo: Fran Veale

Tony McGrath receiving his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab at Whitworth Medical Centre in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photo: Fran Veale

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The first real-world glimpses of Covid-19 vaccines in action are emerging.

Around 525,768 people in this country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Globally, more than 300 million doses have been administered, so an early picture is emerging of how effective they are.

Most Watched

Privacy