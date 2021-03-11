Cautious optimism as early signs show jabs are driving numbers down

The first real-world glimpses of Covid-19 vaccines in action are emerging.

Around 525,768 people in this country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Globally, more than 300 million doses have been administered, so an early picture is emerging of how effective they are.

Countries that are significantly further ahead in the roll-out, including Israel, the UK and the US, are providing preliminary data that is very encouraging not just about the efficacy of the vaccines, but also their safety.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been administered to the most people in this country, with 414,593 getting a first or second dose.

The good news is that a peer-reviewed study in the New England Journal of Medicine, carried out in Israel, which looked at hundreds of thousands of people who got this vaccine, found two doses reduced symptomatic cases by 94pc.It reduced hospitalisation by 87pc and severe Covid-19 disease by 92pc.

In Israel, a second dose is given in 21 days, while it is administered in 28 days here. The UK is leaving a 12-week gap between doses.

The study found that after one dose, during days 14 to 20, the vaccine effectiveness was 57pc for symptomatic Covid-19, 74pc for hospitalisation and 62pc for severe disease.

The estimated effectiveness in preventing death from Covid-19 was 72pc in the first three weeks after the first dose.

The study also suggested that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the UK strain of the virus, which is now the dominant form in this country. The effectiveness was similar for the over-70s and younger age groups.

When it comes to the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine – which has been given to 96,001 people here – a study in Scotland found that by the fourth week after the initial dose, it reduced the risk of hospitalisation by 94pc.

Much of these results so far are preliminary data, so it will be several more months before there is a wider and stronger insight into how they are performing.

One of the factors that have to be taken into account now is that several countries rolling out the vaccines are in lockdown.

We don’t know the extent of the role vaccines will play as more areas open up and people start mixing again.

The early signals are that the vaccines are contributing to a fall in Covid-19 infections here. There were 1,000 cases of Covid-19 among healthcare workers in the week ending January 17. In the week to February 28, that had plummeted to 45.

It is much greater than in the general community where most people are still waiting for the jab. The positivity rate for the virus in nursing homes is down to 0.2pc, with a drop in deaths also.

The big question now is, can the vaccines not only protect people from getting sick from the virus, but also prevent the virus being passed on by a person who got the jab?

There is growing optimism that might be possible. People who have had the vaccine have got the virus, but their viral load tends to be lower. The length of time they have the virus tends to be shorter and the impact of the infection can be milder.

The uncertainty means the easing of restrictions will be slow and cautious, particularly with the UK variant now so dominant. There is also a question around whether other new variants will make vaccines less effective.