'Cause for concern' - Eight counties singled out for rising levels of Covid-19 outside Dublin

Senior official Liz Canavan warned that people have to double their efforts to halt the spread of the virus. (Brian Lawless/PA)

THE Government has raised concern about the spread of Covid-19 in eight counties other than Dublin which is currently under enhanced restrictions.

Donegal, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Kildare, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow were all highlighted by senior official Liz Canavan as she warned that people have to double their efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

Ms Canavan said the situation nationally is a "cause for concern" but zoned in on eight counties as she outlined rising rates of the disease.

She said that Dublin was moved to Level 3 of the Government's 'Living with Covid' plan last week due to the deteriorating situation there and fears cases could rise to 1,000 new infections a day in a month's time with 50pc to 60pc in the capital.

Ms Canavan, an Assistant Secretary General in the Taoiseach's Department, said the Government had to be decisive in imposing increased restrictions on Dublin.

She said while the impact on people and businesses is appreciated, the decision would not have been taken by the public health authorities and Government "if they did not truly believe they are necessary now to try to stop the spread of the disease" and to protect people and the wider economy.

The situation in Dublin where there's increased restrictions on social gatherings and businesses like pubs and restaurants will stay in place for three weeks and be reviewed on October 9.

She said that elsewhere there are "concerning trends" of instances of the virus in all but six counties in the rest of the country which is at Level 2 in the Government's plan.

Ms Canavan raised particular concern over rates in seven counties but also said there are "worrying trends in most areas".

She said Co Louth has seen 120 cases in the last two weeks, compared to 18 in the previous two week period with 102 Donegal over the same period compared to 18 in the previous fortnight.

In Wicklow cases have jumped from 19 to 99 in recent weeks.

She said the Government wants the country to stay in Level 2 or improve to Level 1, adding: "We don't want to go the other way".

"To keep all of the businesses we care about open, we must all work together to stop the spread of the virus.

"That means meeting fewer people inside your home, limiting the number of people you meet outside your home as much as possible, avoiding crowds, prioritizing the people you need to see, keeping groups small and seeing them regularly, rather than meeting lots of different people from lots of different households."

She advised people to keep their distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands.

"We all know the core messages and it's time to double our efforts to stay safe.

"Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease, keeps ourselves on our families safe," she said.

