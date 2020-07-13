Catalonia virus outbreak fuels tensions over independence

A localised outbreak of Covid-19 in Spain is reigniting tensions around Catalan independence, with a squabble over what powers the regional government has to deal with the health emergency.

As cases soared in the city of Lleida and surrounding areas, the Catalan government placed about 160,000 people under a strict lockdown earlier this month, but a judge overturned that order late on Sunday night.

Quim Torra, the Catalan president, claimed his region was being discriminated against and urged people to observe the restrictions even though they lacked legal force.

"If some court wants to prevent us from protecting our citizens' health, we wish to enjoy people's collaboration," Mr Torra, Catalonia's pro-independence leader, said yesterday.

"We don't accept the decision," he added, pointing to the fact judicial bodies had backed controversial decisions by two other Spanish regions, barring people who had tested positive for Covid-19 from taking part in local elections on Sunday.

"Is there some special circumstance that affects us, our capacities and powers?" Mr Torra asked.

In considering the order by Mr Torra's administration to confine people in Lleida to their homes except for travelling to work or to buy essential supplies, the judge said that only Spain's central government could exercise such strict lockdown powers with the backing of parliament.

After the national state of emergency ended last month, Spain's government placed the handling of the outbreak in the hands of the country's 17 regional administrations.

For now, it says the regions have sufficient powers to deal with Covid-19, although the limits of those powers are unclear. Freedom of movement is a constitutional right, making it a particularly difficult area for a regional government to handle alone.

Mr Torra said the Catalan government would issue a new decree to impose the lockdown in Lleida but it is not clear if or how that would differ from the original order.

According to the health ministry's official figures, Spain has registered just under 254,000 confirmed cases of the virus, causing close to 28,500 deaths, although the real figure is believed to be far higher as many people died without being diagnosed.

The outbreak in Lleida and a spike in neighbouring Aragon have been linked to the movement of migrant fruit pickers.

Meanwhile, schools do not play a major role in spreading the coronavirus, according to the results of German research released yesterday.

The study, the largest carried out on schoolchildren and teachers in Germany, found traces of the virus in fewer than 1pc of teachers and children.

Scientists from Dresden Technical University said they believe children may act as a "brake" on chains of infection.

Prof Reinhard Berner, the head of paediatric medicine at Dresden University Hospital, said the results suggested the virus does not spread easily in schools.

"It is rather the opposite," he said. "Children act more as a brake on infection. Not every infection that reaches them is passed on."

The study tested 2,045 children and teachers at 13 schools in Saxony - the only German state to controversially reopen schools with full class sizes in May - but scientists found antibodies in just 12 of those who took part. "This means that the degree of immunisation in the group of study participants is well below one per cent and much lower then we expected," said Prof Berner.

