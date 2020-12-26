Cases surge past 1,000 as schedule for vaccine roll-out to nursing homes is drafted by HSE

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed the new variant of Covid-19 had been detected by the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin

Further testing will take place over the coming weeks to establish how much of a foothold the new strain of Covid-19 has in Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan last night confirmed the new variant from the UK had been detected by the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin.

It came as the number of new cases surged past the 1,000 mark, but there was a glimmer of hope on Christmas Day as the planned roll-out of the vaccine to nursing home residents was confirmed.

Residents and staff in nursing homes will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of February, according to a HSE draft schedule on the roll-out of the vaccine.

This comes as 1,025 new cases and two further deaths were confirmed by Nphet.

Dr Holohan said: “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK.”

The reproduction R number of coronavirus in Ireland is currently estimated between 1.5 and 1.8, which is the highest it has been since April.

Government and public health officials have pleaded with the public to keep Christmas celebrations and gatherings to an absolute minimum over the coming days in an effort to slow down the growth of Covid-19.

But there is fresh hope with the arrival of the vaccine.

From January 11, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 Hiqa older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses to over 70,000 people over a six-week period. This includes 29,456 residents and 41,856 staff.

The first facilities to receive the vaccines are located in Cork, Tipperary and Dublin, Mayo, Cavan and Offaly.

In Dublin, staff and residents of St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park, where 24 people died from Covid-19 earlier this year, will be among the first in the country to be vaccinated on January 11.

The same day, Our Lady’s Manor Dalkey, Kiltipper Woods Nursing Home, Glenaulin Nursing Home and TLC Centre Santry will be the Dublin facilities where vaccines will be administered. A full list has been published on Independent.ie.

Each residential care facility will be allocated a ‘day one’ (first vaccination) and ‘day 21’ (second vaccination). All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible.

According to details in a draft copy of the vaccine supply chain model, seen by the Irish Independent, based on teams working five-days a week, it will take three weeks to administer the first dose, and a further three for the second.

It is estimated it will take each vaccinator 12 minutes to administer the vaccine with a target of injecting 35 vaccines per day.

Nursing homes provided with the documents relating to the vaccine roll-out were cautioned that they are in draft format, are incomplete and are therefore subject to change.

Online Editors