Car-park clinics may be needed to vaccinate children

Move: Minister Stephen Donnelly says the HSE has ordered the vaccines. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Car-park clinics may have to be set up to help GPs cope with the rollout of the flu vaccine to all primary school pupils and younger children this autumn.

For the first time, 750,000 children aged two to 12 years will receive the flu vaccine for free. The move comes amid fears that an outbreak could wreak havoc as hospitals also deal with the spread of Covid-19.

Flu can be spread easily by children, especially to vulnerable relatives such as older grandparents, those with heart or lung conditions and pregnant family members.

The vaccine will be administered in the form of a nasal spray, rather than injection, to children.

However, the logistics behind giving it to so many at a time when surgery waiting rooms must remain almost empty due to Covid-19 infection controls will pose significant challenges.

A spokeswoman for the HSE confirmed the flu vaccination of children is planned for October.

"This year the HSE influenza vaccination programme will be delivered as usual through GPs, community pharmacists and occupational health services for healthcare workers," she said. "Children between ages two and 12 are expected to be vaccinated similarly."

She said the World Health Organisation target was a 75pc uptake.

"Data from Public Health England, where the seasonal influenza programme for children commenced in 2013, shows uptake increased each year.

"National uptake was 60.8pc for school-aged children and 44.9pc for pre-school children in 2018 and 2019," she added.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the HSE had ordered 600,000 doses of a vaccine which could be given to children via a nasal drop.

A further 1.35 million doses of the traditional flu jab are also on their way for the rest of the population.

GPs across the country are worried about how to cope with the volume of children getting the vaccine.

Dublin GP Dr Andrew Jordan, whose practice in the suburb of Tallaght has hundreds of children, said Covid-19 safeguards, along with the small surgery premises of many family doctors, would make vaccinating that number of children particularly difficult.

"We are lucky we have space and wide corridors but we are still looking at whether we will need to set up clinics in the car park," he said.

"The majority of GPs are looking at their options. It varies from practice to practice.

A pop-up surgery could be conducted in a clean garden shed or tent.

"The vaccine may not be injectable but it is still a vaccine and you can still have reactions.

"A child would also need to be within a safe distance of the surgery for a time after getting the vaccine."

Doctors would have to have supplies of adrenaline, oxygen and antihistamines in the event of a reaction.

Around one in 10 children present to a GP with flu during an average winter.

Flu can be a very unpleasant illness for children, with potentially serious complications, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

The hope is this year that the physical distancing and handwashing which are part of anti-Covid-19 measures will reduce spread. This has already been seen in Australia, where there was also a take-up of the seasonal vaccine.

However, even if flu outbreaks are confined to local flare-ups here, they could have a serious impact on the ability of health services to cope.

The nasal-spray flu vaccine has few side-effects, most commonly a runny nose for a few days after the vaccination. The vaccine is absorbed quickly and will still work even if, after the vaccination, a child develops a runny nose and sneezes.

Irish Independent