Under-fire: As Leader of the House, Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is responsible for arranging government business in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Jacob Rees-Mogg has faced calls to resign over his handling of the House of Commons' return during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commons Leader was challenged by Labour over the "shambolic" long queues UK MPs had to form to vote - dubbed the "coronavirus conga" - while former Liberal Democrat minister Alistair Carmichael likened the scenes to "exercise hour in a category C prison for white collar criminals".

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has granted Mr Carmichael's application for an emergency debate on how the Commons operates during the coronavirus outbreak, with the discussion scheduled for Monday.

Complaints have been made about requiring members to travel across the UK to attend Westminster in person after the government dropped virtual proceedings, which let them contribute remotely via Zoom and vote online.

Social distancing requirements limit MPs in the chamber to 50 and Business Secretary Alok Sharma left a Commons debate on Wednesday to undergo a coronavirus test after being taken ill.

Former Labour minister Angela Eagle told the Commons: "The current Leader of the House is rapidly building a strong claim to the title of the worst holder of the job in living memory.

"He is supposed to be the voice of the government and the Commons in government as well as a member of the government and he's failing dismally at that task.

"He illegally shut down parliament, then unilaterally abolished the perfectly fair system of electronic voting and hybrid proceedings developed to ensure at least some scrutiny of the government during the pandemic."

Ms Eagle referred to the "coronavirus conga" and warned it put at risk the health of MPs and parliamentary staff, adding Mr Rees-Mogg's "arrogance" was to blame.

She added: "Can he show some bravery and make time next week for us to debate his disastrous record and perhaps even call for his resignation?"

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: "What she has said is so overcooked, exaggerated, we poor members, we couldn't queue for a little time to do our public duty - how hard was it?"

