Call for Ireland's frontline health workers to receive extra paid leave following Covid-19 crisis

IRELAND'S frontline health workers should get extra paid leave due to their role battling coronavirus, the Dáil has been told.

Independent TD Denis Naughten said this is the "very least" they should be offered if pay increases or bonuses are not possible due to the economic crisis.

He said that many healthcare workers "placed themselves at risk to keep us safe."

Mr Naughten called for their work to be recognised with additional paid leave to allow them to recover from working long hours in difficult circumstances.

The Roscommon-Galway TD told Taoiseach Micheál Martin: "Now the time for us to come together as country and offer healthcare workers more than a round of applause."

Mr Martin also praised the contribution of front-line staff in the fight against Covid-19.

He said they put themselves at risk for the betterment of their fellow citizens and it illustrates the value of "a very good quality public service".

Mr Martin said that despite the financial difficulties facing the State the government is honouring public service pay agreements and increases due this year.

He said this also applies to other front-line workers like Gardaí.

Mr Martin said the government will examine Mr Naughten's proposals but stopped short of offering a commitment that health workers will get more paid leave.

Mr Naughten also raised concerns that patients are back on trolleys in hospital emergency departments, including Portiuncula Hospital in Co Galway.

He said eliminating the practice would be one way of relieving pressure on healthcare workers.

Mr Martin said the issue poses significant challenges in the coming months with reduced capacity in hospitals due to the need to have sufficient isolation facilities for Covid-19.

He said: "We want to resume non-Covid services as best we can."

Mr Martin told the Dáil that the HSE is to have a plan by the end of the month for resuming such services.

