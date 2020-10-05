Cabinet to hold emergency meeting as Nphet recommends Level 5 restrictions

The Cabinet is to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the National Public Health Emergency Team's recommendation to impose level five restrictions on the entire country.

The three Government leaders are meeting Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan at midday and a full Cabinet meeting will take place later this evening.

The Covid-19 Oversight Group led by the Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser is also expected to discuss the Nphet recommendations.

There is confusion across government over Mr Holohan's recommendation to put the country back into lockdown only days after public health experts said there was no need to introduce a new level of Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is understood to have significant concerns about imposing level five restrictions on the country. Fianna Fáil sources said Taoiseach Micheál Martin was shocked by the recommendation and will consider them before making a decision. A spokesperson for Eamon Ryan said the Green Party leader is "concerned about any move to level five restrictions".

"There is no guarantee the three government leaders will accept Nphet's recommendations," the spokesperson added.

Read More

Mr Holohan organised an emergency meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) yesterday evening - the day before he was due to return to work.

After the meeting, Mr Holohan wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recommending the introduction of level five restrictions which would effectively close down the entire country apart from schools.

The recommendation was made just four days after Nphet said there was no need to move into level three restrictions.

Last Thursday, Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said: "on balance, the Nphet agreed that while the current trajectory of the disease is very concerning, the current epidemiological data does not strongly support a move to Level 3 nationally at this time.”

Nphet did recommend restrictions on social visits which reduced the number of people who you can visit a another home to six people from one other household.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will meet Mr Holohan around lunch time to discuss his recommendation. It is unclear if a recently formed Covid-19 Oversight Group will consider the recommendations.

There was widespread confusion last night and this morning around Mr Holohan's decision to hold a meeting and make a late night recommendation to the Government after new structures were put in place to streamline the communications around Covid advice.

A senior Fianna Fáil source said this morning: “no one was expecting this so we will have to see what Tony’s logic is.”

A senior Fine Gael source said: “What has changed since Thursday when Nphet thought moving the country level three was appropriate other than Tony Holohan coming back?”

The Fine Gael source said the damage to the economy and to nation's mental health will be “long standing” if lockdown is imposed again.

The source said "everyone in Government Buildings" was "annoyed" by how Nphet and Mr Holohan reacted on Sunday evening.

Mr Varadkar cancelled an appearance at a business event organised by Enterprise Ireland this morning due to the escalating health crisis.

Meanwhile, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said: “we also know the impacts of severe and regular restrictions in society on the public health, wellbeing, mental health and the economy”.

“Level 5 recommendation to Government has to be considered in this context too,” Mr Reid added.

A Department of Health source confirmed Mr Holohan organised the emergency meeting yesterday evening. The source said Nphet is concerned about the increase in people being hospitalised after falling ill due to Covid-19. There is also a worrying rise in the number of people aged over 65 who are contracting the virus.

There is also concern in Government over the failure of Minister Donnelly to agree a new deal with private hospitals to allow for more bed capacity to deal with the virus. “If a deal had been reached we could have an extra 1,000 beds at this stage,” a government source said.

Online Editors