The Cabinet has signed off level four restrictions for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal and have agreed a ban on household visits from Thursday night - except on compassionate grounds and essential reasons such as childcare.

The move to Level four for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will come into effect from Midnight Thursday night and will remain in place until Tuesday, November 10.

This means a ban on household visits, weddings reduced to six people and the closures of hairdressers and barbers. People will only be allowed travel 5km from their home.

Pubs and restaurants will only be permitted to give delivery and takeaway service.

At a meeting this evening, ministers also agreed to ban all household visits nationwide.

The new restrictions are expected to come into force from tomorrow.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "We are on a journey with this virus and we have come to a difficult point in that journey. For that reason, we have agreed to move Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to Level Four on the Living With Covid-19 Framework."

"A new Level Three status has been with us for the last week, and we want another week to analyse the effects of these measures.

"The truth is there are concerns about the full implementation of Level Three. These concerns re in relation to the poor application or adherence to advice when it comes to home visiting, sports training and events, people going into work when they could and should work from home, as well as slippage in retail and other services."

"So, the government has decided that we must bring in additional national restrictions within Level Three and these include, but are not limited to: "No visitors to homes or garden except for instances where care is being given and these will be made clear.

"Up to six people from two homes can meet outdoors while maintaining social distancing.

"We will be re-emphasising to businesses that employees should not travel to their workplace unless they absolutely have to."

With regard to sport, the Taoiseach said: "The exemption for club championship will be removed and sporting bodies will be informed that if they cannot maintain protective measures in outdoor training, then such training should cease.

"We are living in very difficult times and this government is prepared to do everything in its power to protect lives and public health, as well as ensuring businesses stay afloat so that they can get back to doing what they do best when this awful time passes. And it will pass - we will make it through this pandemic and we have shown in the budget that we will do whatever is needed to make it through."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar added: "No visits to your home and garden doesn't mean that you are alone - you can still meet outdoors and you can still keep in contact via phone and internet."

Ministers are also considering a new communications campaign to encourage people to wear masks rather than visors.

