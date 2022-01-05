The Cabinet has signed off on a plan to spend €90million to buy groundbreaking antiviral drugs to treat Covid.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought a memo to Cabinet today proposing the Government begin the process of ordering new treatments developed by Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Donnelly confirmed Ireland is pursuing the purchase of Covid-19 antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments, following discussions at Cabinet.

The EU Commission is currently working on a joint procurement agreement in relation to antivirals, which includes MSD’s Lagevrio (also known as Molnupiravir) and Pfizer’s Paxlovid (Ritonavir), in which Ireland will now participate.

Ireland is already part of an EU agreement for the purchase of the GSK monoclonal antibody product Xevudy (Sotrovimab). The HSE and Department of Health are also exploring other antivirals antivirals through bilateral agreements at national level, in advance of the completion of the relevant EU JPA.

It is hoped the drugs will improve the chances of survival or severity of the disease in people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, who get Covid.

“Covid-19 incidence is at unprecedented levels in our communities,” Mr Donnelly said.

"Our health service is continuing to deal with increasing levels of people requiring care in hospital as a result of Cocid-19 infection. This virus continues to pose a significant risk to the functioning of our economy and wider society.

“In order to protect essential services and the health of those most vulnerable to infection with Covid-19, it is imperative that we are prepared to use all of the tools available. That is why, at my request, my Department and the HSE are working to progress EU joint procurement for these treatments, as well as bilateral channels. The Government has agreed that funding necessary to support the purchase of these treatments will be provided.”

A National Therapeutics Advisory Group has been set up by the HSE to evaluate, advise, and provide recommendations on all drugs that could potentially treat Covid.

Minister Donnelly added: “I would like to thank the teams across the Department of Health and the HSE who are working to operationalise the use of these treatments as soon as they become available. Today’s decision is another positive step in Ireland’s ongoing response to Covid-19.

“Ireland now has the best booster rollout campaign in the European Union, and I would like to thank all of those who have come forward for their booster dose. Our booster programme, our continued adherence to the public health advice and today’s update on therapeutic treatments that will further protect our most-at-risk loved ones from the worst impact of Covid-19 infection.”