Cabinet ministers told to 'restrict movements' and Dáil to be recalled as Stephen Donnelly set for Covid-19 test

CABINET Ministers have been told to restrict their movements in the coming days as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is tested for Covid-19.

The Dáil will also be recalled on Tuesday evening having earlier been dramatically suspended for the week by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl who said the entire Cabinet had to self-isolate.

The Govenrment has now confirmed that junior ministers will fill in for senior Cabinet members in the Dáil, which will resume on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet ministers are being advised to work from home, while restricting their movements, but are not required to self-isolate.

A Government source said the move was being taken out of an "abundance of caution".

Mr Donnelly felt unwell earlier following this morning's Cabinet meet in Dublin Castle and is now seeking a test for the virus following discussions with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

A Government spokesperson said: "The Minister contacted his GP and he has been referred for a Covid-19 test. He has gone home and will restrict his movements."

Cabinet Ministers were taken by surprise by the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier it emerged that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was restricting his movements as one of his family was being tested for the virus, while junior minister Thomas Byrne was also self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said: "The Minister for Health began to feel unwell this afternoon. He contacted his GP and has been referred for a Covid-19 test. As per public health guidance, he is now self-isolating."

Justice Minister Helen McEntee was live on Drivetime on RTÉ Radio One when the news broke.

"I'm afraid that's the first time I'm hearing of this," she said. "The last information I had to date was that Minister Donnelly had been informed he was to take a test and that I as a colleague, have no further actions to take.

"I'm afraid this is news to me," she said after presenter Philip Boucher Hayes read out the breaking news story on air.

"I think you'll appreciate I'll have to engage with colleagues on this."

