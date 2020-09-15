Cabinet ministers and acting Chief Medical Officer told to 'restrict movements' as Stephen Donnelly set for Covid-19 test

CABINET Ministers have been told to restrict their movements in the coming days as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is tested for Covid-19.

The Dáil will also be recalled on Tuesday evening having earlier been dramatically suspended for the week by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl who said the entire Cabinet had to self-isolate.

The Government has now confirmed that junior ministers will fill in for senior Cabinet members in the Dáil, which will resume on Tuesday evening.

The Taoiseach confirmed to the Labour leader Alan Kelly that Junior Ministers will take questions as opposed to Ministers.

Cabinet ministers are being advised to work from home, while restricting their movements, but are not required to self-isolate.

A Government source said the move was being taken out of an "abundance of caution".

The acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, is also now restricting his movements.

Mr Donnelly felt unwell earlier following this morning's Cabinet meet in Dublin Castle and is now seeking a test for the virus following discussions with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

A Government spokesperson said: "The Minister contacted his GP and he has been referred for a Covid-19 test. He has gone home and will restrict his movements."

“The communication has gone to all ministers to restrict their movements pending the outcome of that test,” Taoisech Micheál Martin said on the Six-One News.

The CMO had used the phrase “an abundance of caution,” while giving his advice he said. The Chief Whip had then informed the Ceann Comhairle and he had suspended the Dáil, he said.

But the Dáil was returning because “we believe Ministers of State can take certain issues and represent the Government.”

The Cabinet was being cautious because there were a number of meetings Stephen Donnelly attended yesterday, including when he briefed the whole Cabinet on today’s plan.

Mr Martin stressed that he would continue to work, via Zoom and on the phone. “I will be at my desk.”

Hopefully the test will come back normal, or negative, for Mr Donnelly, he added.

Cabinet Ministers were taken by surprise by the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier it emerged that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was restricting his movements as one of his family was being tested for the virus, while junior minister Thomas Byrne was also self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said: "The Minister for Health began to feel unwell this afternoon. He contacted his GP and has been referred for a Covid-19 test. As per public health guidance, he is now self-isolating."

