At tonight’s meeting, ministers are examining whether further restrictions should be put on social visits to family homes to stop the spread of the virus.

Currently only six people from one other household can visit another home.

The Cabinet is now considering whether to ban all household visits for the coming weeks.

Read More

They are also discussing moving Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal into level four restrictions to coincide with stricter measures introduced on the other side of the border in Northern Ireland.

Under level four, household visits are prohibited and people are advised only to mix with their own family.

More to follow...

Read More

Online Editors