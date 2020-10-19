Cabinet accepts Level 5 lockdown for six weeks

The Cabinet has signed off on a Level 5 lockdown for the next six weeks.

The Taoiseach and his ministers met today to discuss the dramatic introduction of the most severe Covid-19 restrictions.

After almost three hours of discussions they have agreed to another national lockdown.

Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan last week recommended Level 5 recommendations for six weeks.

Yesterday, ministers and advisers suggested the new lockdown would last four weeks.

However, it has now emerged the Cabinet will be asked to sign off on a six week Level 5 lockdown.

The new restrictions will include people being told they cannot travel further than 5km from their home. However, new guidelines on social bubbles will be included in the new plan.

The new 5km travel restriction will be a penal provision and fines will be issued to those who breach the rule. The new graduated fine system will be announced in the coming days.

Pubs, restaurants and all non-essential retail will have to close their doors to customers.

Some tweaks to the Level 5 restrictions were made at Cabinet including allowing two households meet up outdoors during the lockdown.

While up to 25 people rather than six people will be allowed attend weddings.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin pushed to ensure playgrounds can remain open during the lockdown to ensure there is an outlet for children.

Ms Martin also raised concerns about the lack of women involved in weekend negotiations on the new restrictions.

The new measures will be reviewed after four weeks, at which point localised lockdowns may be introduced for counties where the virus is still prevalent.

Intercounty GAA games will be permitted behind closed doors under the Level 5 lockdown, as will horseracing and greyhound racing. Elite sports will also be permitted.

In recognition of the impact of the lockdown on children and young people, non-contact training can continue outdoors for school aged children but only in pods of 15.

The new rules will allow 10 people attend a funeral.

Disability day care and addiction services will remain open and there will also be a mental health package announced to help vulnerable people through the lockdown.

It looks like off licence hours will remain the same but the Government does plan to give further consideration to sale of alcohol in the context of the Covid-19.

