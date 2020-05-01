Business closures, ban on handshakes and toilet restrictions tabled at talks on national protocol on the return to work

“Vigorous” closures of unsafe businesses, a ban on handshakes and curbs on the number of people using the toilet are among measures tabled at talks on a national protocol on the return to work.

A submission by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on making workplaces “Covid secure” includes steps to ensure physical distancing, hygiene and safe rostering.

It is understood that a draft of the new protocol that is also being discussed with employer organisations should be available soon.

The submission says Enterprise Minister Heather Humphries should exercise her power in legislation to enable the Health and Safety Authority to enforce compliance with the protocol.

A special Covid-19 unit within the authority is expected to play a central role in the plan.

If an employer cannot provide a safe working environment, it said “then the employer must close”.

“Inspectors of the authority have extensive powers of enforcement, including the power to serve a ‘prohibition notice’ on any workplace, in which activity is occurring which poses a serious risk to the health and safety of any person,” it said.

“The effect of a prohibition notice is to require the closure of the premises to which it relates while the danger continues.

“This power should be exercised vigorously in respect to any workplace in which the terms of this protocol are not being observed.”

It says physical distancing measures mean people should keep at least two metres apart and avoid making close contact, including shaking hands.

Face mask use should be in line with public health advice.

“Toilet facilities should be assessed to determine how many people can use them at any one time to maintain physical distancing,” it said.

There should also be a one-way system on access routes throughout the workplace and biometrics and turnstiles removed during the crisis.

“Workers who sign in should do so using their own pen,” it said.

Visitors to the workplace would be required to indicate if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been abroad in the last 14 days, with exception to Northern Ireland.

“Where this is the case, they should be prohibited from entering the workplace,” it said.

It says a designated area should be provided for workers suspected of having the virus so they could be treated behind a closed door.

Worker and management representatives would be appointed to ensure safe practices are implemented.

Mental health issues should get additional attention, according to Ictu’s Covid-19 ‘national health and safety workplace protocol’.

It said before workplaces reopen, all staff should complete an induction form on procedures and declare they have no symptoms of Covid-19, and whether they are in self-isolation or waiting for the result of a test.

Card payments should be used, as well as staggered use of canteen facilities, and provision of pre-wrapped food, it said. The document said that all meetings should be conducted virtually unless absolutely necessary.

It said where at all possible, non-operational staff should be encouraged to work remotely.

The submission also recommends revising rosters, splitting teams of workers to limit exposure and reducing the number of staff in work vehicles.

Online Editors