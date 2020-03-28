Britons are urged not to move house during the outbreak

Irish estate agencies, law practices and banks have continued to operate, albeit in a restricted manner - and home sales have continued to go through. Estate agencies, however, have curtailed site visits and reverted to widespread use of online viewings (stock photo)

British people have been urged not to move house in reaction to Covid-19, in a significant blow to the property market.

However most professionals in the Irish property sector believe we are unlikely to follow suit.

Instead some are now speculating the measures could be connected to Brexit, which leaves British banking more exposed.

The UK banks this week announced their intention to cease giving new mortgages and expressed concern about granting credit when the economy is ready to go into freefall. They also voiced worries about the credence of house valuations conducted at this time.

Irish estate agencies, law practices and banks have continued to operate, albeit in a restricted manner - and home sales have continued to go through. Estate agencies, however, have curtailed site visits and reverted to widespread use of online viewings.

"Obviously in the uncertain world we are living in nothing is impossible any more, but I would say it is improbable that Ireland will follow," said Marian Finnegan, head of residential at Sherry FitzGerald.

Another professional in the banking sector said: "I can't see why it is necessary. Irish banks are observing distancing rules on the ground and in either case we take our guidance from European banking rules. There's no sign of any changes to procedures yet from there."

Keith Lowe, of DNG, added: "Loans are issued with the long-term view in mind, over 30 years or so, not just over a few months. The sector certainly expects a fall off in activity for a time but hopefully this will be a temporary experience.

"So long as people in estate agency and banking are correctly observing correct distancing measures, then business can continue." He noted that unlike Britain, the Irish Government has a big stake in the banks here.

Pat Davitt, of IPAV, reckons the move by British banks may be linked to Brexit. "The UK is on its own right now with no EU to back them up, so it's a bit more dangerous for their banks."

