Britain reports 29,612 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths

Heathrow Airport has recorded its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

Britain recorded 29,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 23,510 new cases and 146 deaths on Tuesday.

Wednesday's data did not include any new cases or deaths from Wales due to a technical issue, a note on the government website said.

Meanwhile, Britain's Heathrow Airport said that passenger numbers surged in July as the government eased travel restrictions and a recovery was underway, but warned that overall numbers were still down 80pc on pre-pandemic levels as many barriers remain.

Heathrow said that in July over 1.5 million travellers passed through the airport, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdowns began in Europe and travel was essentially stopped.

The airport, the busiest in Britain, and before COVID-19 the busiest in Europe, said that the government needed to do more to help travel return to even close to 2019 levels.

Heathrow and airlines like British Airways (ICAG.L) have criticised Britain for not easing travel restrictions quickly enough despite its fast vaccine roll-out, and for complicated rules which continue to include expensive coronavirus tests.

They want to see the cost of testing reduced and more countries added to the government's list of low risk countries. Heathrow also called on Britain and the United States to reach an agreement to allow Britons to travel to the U.S.