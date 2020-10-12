Britain now 'at a tipping point' as virus cases surge sharply

Millions of people in northern England are to be plunged into a new lockdown as one of Britain's top medical advisers warned the country is at a ­"tipping point" in the second wave of the coronavirus.

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the UK was at a critical moment "similar to where we were in March" after a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

"But we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now," he said. "Now we know where it is and how to tackle it - let's grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself."

Without quick action, there are fears that UK hospitals will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks at a time of year when they are already at their busiest with winter-related afflictions like the flu. The UK has experienced Europe's deadliest outbreak, with an official death toll of 42,825, up another 65 yesterday.

Although coronavirus infections are rising throughout England, northern cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle have seen a disproportionate increase. While some rural areas in eastern England have fewer than 20 cases per 100,000 people, major metropolitan areas such as Manchester are recording levels above 500 per 100,000, nearly as bad as Madrid or Brussels.

As a result, national restrictions such as a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants have been supplemented by local actions, including in some cases banning contacts between households.

In response to the virus resurgence, prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new three-tier local lockdown system for England today, which could temporarily close pubs and restaurants in the virus hot spots. The speculation is that household mixing, indoors or outside, will be banned in those areas put under the tightest restrictions.

Local leaders in northern England have vented their fury at the Conservative government over what they see as an "inadequate" wage support scheme that it announced on Friday and for not properly telling them about the upcoming restrictions.

The wage plan aims to help employees in companies that are forced to close because of virus restrictions, but mayors say it is not generous enough in paying only two-thirds of employees' wages.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick sought yesterday to calm fears that the government was being overly hierarchical in its approach. He also indicated that local authorities will be given more control over the national test and trace programme, which has failed to live up to Mr Johnson's prediction that it would be "world-beating".

"In addition to the national infrastructure, which is developing and increasing with every passing week, we're also going to be making use of local councils to do contact tracing in particular, because there is clear evidence that local councils are good at that, as you'd expect," he said.

As well as facing questions over its coronavirus strategy, government members were having to respond to accusations of potential wrongdoing.

Mr Jenrick denied there was anything wrong in the fact that he and a junior minister in his department approved payments to towns in each other's constituencies from a government fund earmarked for deprived areas. He insisted there was a "robust and fair" methodology behind the allocations.

Separately, health secretary Matt Hancock denied claims he broke the government's drinking curfew after a British newspaper claimed he was seen having a drink in a House of Commons bar after 10pm.

"The proposed timeline of events is false and no rules have been broken," a spokesman for the health minister said.

