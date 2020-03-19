Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

'EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has already warned of “serious divergence” between the UK and the bloc on their future relationship.' Photo: Reuters

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Barnier, who has been a key ally of Ireland in the long-running Brexit saga, confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19 in a video message posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.

He said he is doing well and is in good spirits as he now undergoes self-isolation for the next couple of weeks.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” he wrote in a tweet posted with the video.

“For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.”

The global pandemic has already disrupted Brexit trade negotiations between the EU and the UK this week although the two parties did exchange draft legal texts on their future relationship on Wednesday evening.

While negotiations are expected to resume next week they will not take place in person. It is unclear if Mr Barnier will continue to participate given his diagnosis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that the UK would not seek an extension to the Brexit transition period despite the disruption caused by the virus.

This followed a report by The Telegraph that the UK is preparing to seek a mutually agreed extension to the talks.

Having officially left the European Union at the end of January, the UK is currently in a transition phase in the hope of finalising a comprehensive trade deal with the EU before the end of the year.

Mr Johnson has been adamant that his country will leave whether or not a trade deal is agreed with the EU. Any extension to the end-of-year deadline must be requested and mutually agreed by June 30.

