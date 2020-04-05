Boris Johnson still in hospital as coronavirus symptoms fail to clear

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.

"The PM is still at hospital," a British government source said. "He spent the night in hospital."

However, his spokesman insisted it was not an emergency admission.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Minister warned further restrictions could be imposed on outdoor exercise if people flouted lockdown rules.

"I don't want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home... if too many people are not following the rules," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"At the moment, the vast majority of people are. But people should not break the rules because that would mean that the virus spreads more and we then might have to take further action."

Mr Hancock said it was "unbelievable" to see a small minority flouting the government's advice to maintain social distancing.

Britain recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday. With 621 more deaths reported yesterday, the UK now has 4,934 virus deaths overall among 47,806 cases.

Mr Hancock's warning came ahead of a rare address from Queen Elizabeth to the nation, in which she said if the British people "remain united and resolute" in the face of the outbreak "we will overcome it".

She warned the country "may have more still to endure", but echoed the words of British armed forces' sweetheart Vera Lynne as she said: "We will meet again."

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us," she added.

