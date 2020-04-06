Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' following 'comfortable night' in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Boris Johnson had a "comfortable night" in St Thomas' Hospital, London, and is in "good spirits", the British Prime Minister's official spokesman has said.

Mr Johnson was taken to hospital last night as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago, and had been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street apartment since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman last night said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

In a video message posted to Twitter after his diagnosis was confirmed last week, Mr Johnson said: "I'm working from home and self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do.

"But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Online Editors