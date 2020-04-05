Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' but will remain in hospital under observation as coronavirus symptoms fail to clear

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a comfortable night in hospital, is in good spirits and continues to carry out work as leader of the government but will remain in hospital under observation, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson was said to be in “good spirits” after being taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London as a “precaution”.

He remains under observation and the spokesman declined to give details of any treatment he had received or when he might be discharged.

“The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests last night as a precaution. The issue is that his symptoms remain persistent,” the spokesman said.

He added: “The Prime Minister had a comfortable night at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and is in good spirits. He remains in hospital under observation.”

In Mr Johnson’s absence, the daily government coronavirus meeting was chaired by Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State.

However, the PM’s spokesman said that he had received his ministerial red box containing his official papers and was continuing to work from hospital.

“He continues to receive a box. The Prime Minister remains in charge of the Government.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall has been reunited with the Prince of Wales after coming out of self isolation – just days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

Camilla, 72, tested negative for coronavirus but isolated for 14 days after heir to the throne Charles contracted the Covid-19 illness.

The couple, who had been staying apart from one another at their Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, reach a milestone 15 years of marriage on Thursday.

A source said: “She came out of isolation this morning.”

Charles finished his isolation a week ago and spoke of the “strange, frustrating and often distressing” experience of being without friends and family.

The prince, who had mild symptoms of coronavirus, worked throughout at Birkhall, and appeared via video-link on Friday to open the new NHS Nightingale hospital.

The news came the day after the Queen gave a rare televised address to the nation, saying: “We will meet again”.

In her message of hope, the monarch said if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will overcome it”.

