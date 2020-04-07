I CROSSED Boris Johnson in the foyer of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

He stopped me and asked in his plummy drawl: "Do you know where I can get the papers? I mean 'real' papers?"

I mustered my most withering look "'Real' - Boris?" I asked.

The future UK Prime Minister went into his well-known bumbling utterances, which I took to be diffusive attempts at an apology. I interrupted by directing him to the nearest newsagents out on Baggot Street where he would surely get some "foreign papers."

For once I can be definite about the date. It was January 1990 and both Boris Johnson - the quaintly titled "common market correspondent" for the London Daily Telegraph - and this writer were among a group of Brussels-based journalists flown to Dublin at the expense of the hard-pressed Irish taxpayer. It was the start of Charlie Haughey's six-month stint as "president of Europe", so no expense was spared.

Boris Johnson had arrived in the EU capital in March of 1989 and he was based there until 1994. This writer arrived in Brussels in June 1989 and stayed far longer - but that's a story for another time.

The exchange at the Shelbourne Hotel was typical of Mr Johnson's propensity to drop clangers. He has never travelled well beyond the confines of his upper-class privileged world.

I had thought such people were really a fictive creation to populate books about English boarding schools - but I was soon to learn that they really exist.

Being a foreign correspondent in Brussels was just his second "real job" after school in Eton and college at Oxford. By his own admission, he lost the first job, as a leader writer on The Times of London, after "dropping a clanger" so bad that he was sacked.

I was soon to learn that he had redeeming features and one of these was self-deprecation and an ability to tell a story against himself. He told me about his sacking on a train journey from Brussels to Luxembourg in late 1989.

He was also something of a slob who ate sporadically and badly, heavily reliant on takeaway food, and his clothes often looked like he had slept in them - sometimes because he had.

An incident at the outset of that same 1990 trip from Brussels to Dublin sums up this slobishness. Johnson happened to be ahead of me in the check-in queue at Brussels airport.

Through the broken zip of his battered hold-all bag peered a pinstriped suit. It was rolled up in a ball and resembled a large but strangely coloured bath towel.

A nattily-dressed English journalist colleague beside me had pointed to this unmissable sight and opined, with the strange mix of indulgence and disapproval: "Now that typifies Boris!"

If anybody told me then, or over any of the succeeding four years in which he reported from Brussels, that he was a future British Prime Minister, I would have summoned those men in the white coats. Yes, Boris was even more of a Tory fogey then than he is now.

In many ways, the ensuing decades have allowed him to advance easily from "young to old fogeydom". But he was always hard to miss with his unmistakable mop of blond hair and generally bumbling air.

The French and Germans found he satisfyingly fitted their stereotypical view of what "un Anglais á Bruxelles" should look and sound like. Briefings and press conferences were still conducted in French in Jacques Delors's European Commission.

Boris spoke rather good French as he had his early schooling in Brussels. But it was heavily accented, making him sound like a bass baritone version of Peter Sellers impersonating an Englishman, impersonating a Frenchman.

Add the phoney French accent to the debate about whether Boris's persona was natural or an act, which still goes on. Discussions among the Brussels press corps, across all nationalities, about "Boris" were frequent, animated and often focused on how much of Boris's persona was in fact an act.

But his ambition to succeed in journalism and, soon afterwards, politics, was no act. Most journalists compete for stories.

The keen rivalry between Boris and his British colleagues was compounded by his enthusiastic taste for strange Eurosceptic tales in line with his paper's anti-EU stance.

"I was 'Borised' again," was a common complaint among his colleagues, when the phone went in Kitty O'Shea's or the The Old Hack bars which are just across from the EU Commission headquarters. Once Boris Johnson got his journalistic legs under him, he became something of a legend with a passing acquaintance with the truth.

While EU officials argued his reports were at least taken out of context, there was never much more about it, until the next time. In a biography by his former colleague, Sonia Purnell, he is frankly recalled by colleagues as "stretching" facts until the storyline was rather threadbare.

Boris was a protégé of the Daily Telegraph editor, Max Hastings. Attending a drinks party in the rather ramshackle Brussels 'Telegraph' offices, I was compelled by a series of long letters from Hastings which were pinned to the walls.

These letters were a detailed but usually positive appraisal of Boris's writings. They challenged him on words and phrases, and advised him to avoid being colloquial, even at the risk of being perceived as "pompous."

It was an extraordinary example of intense mentoring. The Hastings-Johnson connection went on for some 20 years as Boris continued as a Telegraph columnist after being elected a British MP and eventually being paid fabulous sums of money.

But Hastings has long ago ceased being a fan of Boris Johnson, who he insisted was not prime minister material.

"Most politicians are ambitious and ruthless, but Boris is a gold-medal egomaniac," Hastings wrote in October 2012, just as Johnson's prime ministerial candidature finally came on the agenda.

The name - Boris - is central to his identity and quest for power. It began accidentally and was later chosen deliberately to help Alexander Boris Johnson stand out from the crowd.

Back in 1964 his young, cash-strapped student parents, Stanley and Charlotte, were on a trip to Mexico from New York. Charlotte was pregnant and dreading a 20-hour bus trip back to the USA.

A kindly Russian émigré, Boris Letwin, whose daughter Stanley knew slightly, gifted them airline tickets. After her son's birth in New York on June 19, 1964, Charlotte kept her promise to include her benefactor's name on her new son's US birth certificate.

In family circles, and among old friends, the tousle-haired politician is still known as "Al". The surname sounds quintessentially English. But here, again, a large element of accident occurs. In fact, his great grandfather, Ali Kemal, was Turkish.

Kemal's first wife was English and her son, Boris's grandfather, took her maiden name just after World War I. Osman Johnson worked hard at becoming quintessentially English, took to calling himself "Johnny" and his son, Stanley, was raised in this atmosphere.

Brussels has loomed large in much of Boris Johnson's life. His father, Stanley Johnson, joined the European Commission when the UK joined in 1973. That brought the family to the EU capital and saw Boris attend the European school there.

Little of that matters now as Boris Johnson lies desperately ill with coronavirus in hospital in London. He is a strange man but also strangely likeable.