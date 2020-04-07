| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris is a strange man but his illness reminds us that he is also strangely likeable

John Downing

Bumbling but entertaining, Johnson has attracted attention since the start of his career

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville Expand

Close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

I CROSSED Boris Johnson in the foyer of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

He stopped me and asked in his plummy drawl: "Do you know where I can get the papers? I mean 'real' papers?"

I mustered my most withering look "'Real' - Boris?" I asked.

Related Content