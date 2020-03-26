A container is pictured in a street on the Dutch-Belgian border during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Meerle, Belgium. Photo: REUTERS

A clothes shop that straddles the Dutch-Belgian border found itself half-open and half-shut after the two countries pursued different containment policies for coronavirus.

The Zeeman store in Dutch Baarle-Nassau, where the border splits streets in half, divided its shop with tape and kept the Dutch side open after Belgium shut down all non-essential shops to fight the spread of the virus.

Dutch shoppers were unable to buy underwear, for example, because that was kept in the Baarle-Hertog half of the shop, on the Belgian side of the border.

The Netherlands has not ordered the closure of all its non-essential shops, but does require them to enforce social distancing measures. The Belgian authorities had asked Zeeman to close but, because it falls under Dutch law, they were powerless to force the shop to shut. However, it has now closed entirely. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

