Booster bounce – how rollout of third jab is already having impact on older age groups

The proportion of over-65s among Covid-19 hospitalised patients has fallen from around 45pc in recent weeks to 40pc

A medical staff member inoculates an elderly patient with a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Erfurt, Germany. Photo: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

A medical staff member inoculates an elderly patient with a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Erfurt, Germany. Photo: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

THE rollout of booster shots is already offering higher protection from Covid-19 among older age groups, it emerged yesterday.

The proportion of over-65s among Covid-19 hospitalised patients has fallen from around 45pc in recent weeks to 40pc.

