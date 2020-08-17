'Bookings have notably weakened' - Ryanair to cut flight capacity by 20pc

RYANAIR has announced it is to reduce flight capacity for the next two months as bookings have "notably weakened" following an increase in Covid-19 cases in some European countries.

The airline said it will cut flight frequency "rather than route closures" to EU countries, such as Spain, Sweden and France, by 20pc over September and October.

It said the decision came after "forward bookings have notably weakened" over the last 10 days.

A Ryanair spokesperson said customers who booked flights for September and October have been notified of the changes via email today.

“These capacity cuts and frequency reductions for the months of Sept & Oct are unavoidable given the recent weakness in forward bookings due to Covid restrictions in a number of EU countries," they said.

"Any effected passengers in Sept received email notification today advising them of their options. Similar communications will be issued to the small number of affected passengers in October later today."

"It makes sense to reduce frequencies so that we tailor our capacity to demand over the next 2 months," they added.

The airline is also calling on the government to amend the Green list to include EU countries with a lower or similar 14-day Covid case rates as Ireland.

The spokesperson said: "We again call on the Irish Government to amend its Green List of travel counties to include those EU countries with lower or similar 14 day Covid case rates, most notably Germany whose Covid case rate is 25pc lower than Ireland, and which will allow for some resumption of normal business and economic travel in Sept & Oct once the schools reopen."

Online Editors