Bono’s plea to South Korean president to help Ireland in coronavirus fight

U2 frontman Bono has written to South Korean president Moon Jae-in asking for help to tackle the coronavirus health crisis in Ireland.

In a tweet posted by the president’s office, it said that Bono had asked South Korea for personal protective equipment.

The tweet said: “The letter has arrived from Bono – leader of rock band U2.

“Humanitarian activist Bono, the lead vocalist of U2 and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, recently sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in.

Expand Close (Twitter feed of The Blue House KR) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Twitter feed of The Blue House KR)

“It was about asking for help to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. We will deliver a written briefing by spokesman Kang Min-suk.”

It comes after U2 said it was contributing 10 million euro to support healthcare workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

PA Media