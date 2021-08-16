Blood clotting may help explain symptoms of long Covid, Irish researchers reveal

Sufferers of long Covid continue to experience effects long after they have recovered from the infection. Picture: Bloomberg

PEOPLE who suffer ‘long Covid’ after getting coronavirus continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue, Irish researchers have found.

The researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (RCSI) looked at 50 patients with symptoms of long Covid, in which people continue to experience lasting effects after months after they have recovered from the infection.

They examined if abnormal blood clotting could be playing a role.

They found that clotting markers were significantly elevated in the blood of patients with long Covid compared with healthy people.

Read More

These clotting markers were higher in patients who required hospitalisation with their initial Covid-19 infection.

They also found even those who were able to manage their illness at home still had persistently high clotting markers, the findings in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis said.

The same group previously examined the dangerous clotting observed in patients with severe acute Covid-19.

This time the researchers observed that higher clotting was directly related to other symptoms of long Covid syndrome, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue.

Even though markers of inflammation had all returned to normal levels, this increased clotting potential was still present in long Covid patients.

Dr Helen Fogarty, the study’s lead author and ICAT Fellow and PhD student at the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology in the RCSI School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Science said: “Because clotting markers were elevated while inflammation markers had returned to normal, our results suggest that the clotting system may be involved in the root cause of long Covid syndrome.”

Prof James O’Donnell, director of the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology, RCSI and consultant haematologist in the National Coagulation Centre in St James's Hospital, Dublin, added: “Understanding the root cause of a disease is the first step toward developing effective treatments.

“Millions of people are already dealing with the symptoms of Long Covid syndrome, and more people will develop Long Covid as the infections among the unvaccinated continue to occur. It is imperative that we continue to study this condition and develop effective treatments.”