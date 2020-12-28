Bishop calls on public for ‘last push' in lockdown to defeat virus

The Catholic Bishop of Limerick has appealed to the public to “give one last push” to drive down Covid-19 and ensure the vulnerable are kept safe until the vaccine is rolled out.

“We have a prize in front of us, the vaccine is coming and so there is light at the end of the tunnel – it is worth making the effort with a last push,” Bishop Brendan Leahy said.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Dr Leahy acknowledged people are disappointed over the reimposition of Level 5 restrictions and spiralling infection rates.

“January is always a long month, even at the best of times,” he said. “A lockdown is going to add to people feeling down. But the roll-out of the vaccine is under way and it is literally only a few months until the vaccine is rolled out to everyone. Let’s try and get through this together and keep each others’ spirits up.”

Limerick has felt the financial cost of the closure of its churches and fall in donations. Bishop Leahy said: “At a rough estimate we are down at least 50pc.

"That affects the diocese because we get a certain amount of that into our central operations. We have had to waive that payment and dig into some reserves, but we can’t sustain that in the long term.”

Some dioceses have already signalled sacraments such as First Communions and Confirmations may be delayed until later in 2021 and even into 2022, but Dr Leahy said he will wait and see what public authorities say closer to the time.

“Traditionally, First Holy Communions are normally in May/June and Confirmations sometimes start a bit earlier if the bishop is doing them all.

"We will see how we are in May/June and if the public authorities feel by then that the vaccine has been rolled out sufficiently, that it is reasonably safe to celebrate these sacraments, then I think we will do so.”

Online Editors