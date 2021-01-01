| 0.1°C Dublin

Big Read: The vaccine race: how Ireland measures up internationally

An estimated one in 10 Israelis will have had their Covid vaccination by this weekend. John Meagher asks why its roll-out here has been comparatively slow — and how much that matters

Patricia Cummings administers the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday Expand

On St Stephen’s Day — last Saturday — the first consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Portugal. It was immediately shipped to five of the country’s biggest hospitals. The following day, 4,534 vaccines were given to critical-care health professionals.

The director of infectious diseases at Porto’s Hospital de São João was the first person to be vaccinated, at 10.07am on Sunday.

A shipment of the vaccine also arrived in Ireland on St Stephen’s Day. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE chief executive Paul Reid were photographed in front of the consignment. But the first vaccine wasn’t administered until Tuesday lunchtime, when 79-year-old Dublin grandmother Annie Lynch was given her dose at St James’s Hospital.

