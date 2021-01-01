Big Read: The vaccine race: how Ireland measures up internationally

On St Stephen’s Day — last Saturday — the first consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Portugal. It was immediately shipped to five of the country’s biggest hospitals. The following day, 4,534 vaccines were given to critical-care health professionals.

The director of infectious diseases at Porto’s Hospital de São João was the first person to be vaccinated, at 10.07am on Sunday.

A shipment of the vaccine also arrived in Ireland on St Stephen’s Day. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE chief executive Paul Reid were photographed in front of the consignment. But the first vaccine wasn’t administered until Tuesday lunchtime, when 79-year-old Dublin grandmother Annie Lynch was given her dose at St James’s Hospital.

Ireland was among the last of the EU countries to begin vaccinating as it emerged that the HSE had concerns over consent and a litigious culture surrounding vaccinations. Elsewhere, the vast majority of EU member states began their programmes on December 27. Some, including Hungary, began theirs the day before. In the US, 2.5 million doses were administered in the last two weeks of December, including to vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

Soon, there were questions about the apparent delay in getting the vaccination programme under way here. Former minister Lucinda Creighton captured the mood of many when she tweeted: “Perfectly reasonable to ask why roll-out plans in Ireland are slower than other developed countries. People have made enormous sacrifices and businesses have gone bust.”

David McWilliams, the economist and broadcaster, also expressed concerns. “Why are Ireland’s vaccine plans so slow?” he asked at the weekend. “Contrast with the 250,000 Israelis vaccinated already.”

In the world vaccination league, Israel leads by a considerable distance. Having begun to vaccinate with the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December, it is on course to have more than 10pc of its population — close to one million people — vaccinated this weekend.

While some were quick to praise Israel for the speed with which it has brought in vaccinations — the army has been drafted in to help with the 24/7 operation — others noted that Palestinians living under Israeli control in the occupied West Bank and Gaza are not included in the drive. And with manufacturers working around the clock to produce the vaccine, it is thought unlikely that the country will be able to get hold of enough stock immediately to continue its rate of vaccinations.

Oil-rich states have also started mass vaccinations — with Bahrain, for example, having vaccinated almost 4pc of its population. In the UK, 500,000 people have received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine over the past fortnight. But the second dose necessary to confer full immunity is being delayed by 12 weeks as the NHS rethinks the programme amid a surging death rate in Britain. Under its new plan, the focus will be on giving the first dose to as many people as possible.

Vaccinations in nursing homes here are not set to happen until Monday. Even then, that will be as part of a ‘soft’ roll-out: the full programme won’t begin in the state’s 500 care homes until the following Monday, January 11.

The Republic is already playing catch-up with the North. With case numbers there far higher, per capita, than in the Republic, the vast majority of patients in care facilities have already been vaccinated. This week, Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann said 80pc of care home residents have received the first dose. It is hoped that 70,000 of the Republic’s residents and staff will have received the first dose of the vaccination by the end of this month.

Annie Lynch from Dublin was the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Annie Lynch from Dublin was the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

As an EU member, Ireland has to wait for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to formally grant vaccination licences. UK, Israeli and the US licensed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine several weeks before the EU. In fact, this week the UK licensed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. With the EMA requesting further information on the efficacy of its trials, it may not be licensed for the EU until the end of this month or beginning of February.

The EU buys vaccines in bulk for its members and its approach is already under the spotlight. Der Spiegel, Germany’s bestselling news magazine, has been scathing about the EU’s preparedness for mass vaccinations. “In Berlin and at EU headquarters in Brussels, too little action was taken for too long, and it was often justified with complacent arguments,” it said.

Before Christmas, the EU had ordered a total of 1.3 billion doses from six manufacturers. This week, it placed an order for an extra 100 million of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the first couple of weeks of January, about 20,000 doses are likely to be shipped to Ireland. This will rise to 40,000 towards the end of the month.

Niall Conroy, an Irish public health doctor working in Australia, has first-hand experience with vaccination drives.

“It’s always better to start when you’re properly ready,” he says. “That’s even more important now, where mistakes will be criticised very publicly and very loudly.

“The success of vaccination programmes should be judged on how they affect disease in populations, not in individuals,” he adds. “The aim of the Covid vaccination programme is to protect a critical mass of the population. A difference of a few days in starting might result in avoidance of disease in a handful of people.”

Dr Conroy is especially concerned about difficulties in the Irish public health system. “How well a vaccination programme actually works really depends on how strong your public health teams and systems are,” he says. “Sadly, in Ireland the public health doctors are going on strike in two weeks because they’re not being resourced to do their jobs. That’s a reflection on how public health medicine is viewed in Ireland, which is a real worry when the country is so dependent on them being able to function at the top of their licence.

“One of the features of the pandemic has been a focus on ‘things’, rather than systems,” he adds. “A universal truth is that vaccination programmes involve a complex interplay between lots of moving pieces, like the healthcare workers giving the jabs, the logistics processes, the safety protocols, the communications strategies etc. We’ve seen this kind of thinking from the start, with many people focusing on things like masks or ventilation systems or handwashing or sick pay or St Patrick’s Day parades in isolation, when the way to kick a pandemic is with strong public health processes. All parts of the vaccine process need to work or you’re wasting your time.”

Jack Lambert, infectious disease consultant at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, has been a trenchant critic of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Government’s response to the pandemic. He is concerned that the vaccine roll-out won’t be as effective as it should be and is dismayed that the communication with specialists such as himself has been poor.

“We need to get this vaccine thing right. Even with Niac [the National Immunisation Advisory Committee], we find out stuff through announcements on Twitter. The document says we need 2,000 skilled people to vaccinate. Do we have anything like that?

“It’s the usual, ‘We’re doing great. Look, we vaccinated our first person, we’re over the line’. But this happened back in March: we ordered 30,000 tests but they didn’t have the reagents to do even 500 so they had to be sent off to Germany. And the HSE requestioned all the PPE [personal protective equipment], so none of the GPs could get it, and the GPs were the ones supposed to do testing, and they were supposed to access PPE themselves and they couldn’t get it. This will be déjà vu if we’re not careful.”

Queues of people wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida this week Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queues of people wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida this week

Lambert has been frustrated by the slow roll-out and he says the manner with which the flu vaccine was handled in the autumn does not bode well when it comes to Covid. “The Government stood up and said, ‘We did a great job — there’s less flu this year’. Every respiratory virus has decreased this winter, but the [flu] vaccine roll-out was two months too late and a total disaster: they met only 20pc of their target.”

Meanwhile, Karina Butler, chairwoman of the Niac, has said protecting healthcare workers must be a priority. “People have been critical of the speed at which this is being done in comparison to other countries,” she said on Wednesday. “But we have nowhere near the workforce in health services as in other countries.

“That’s in all levels, from consultant level to junior doctors, down to nursing and especially public health levels. Nowhere near. It’s also public health doctors, the most underfunded and under-resourced, who are being called upon to do all the contact tracing in addition to doing the vaccination programme.”

For hospital doctor Anthony O’Connor, the programme brings hope for a return to normality, but he says it is important that people remember there is a long road ahead. “A lot of people are getting a bit panicky [about the speed of roll-out] but it will be months before we see any benefits from the vaccine,” he says. “The most important thing is still social distancing and getting tested.”

Prof Jack Lambert, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Mater. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prof Jack Lambert, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Mater. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Dr O’Connor is concerned that there will be a growing resistance to vaccinations, despite polls suggesting that 70pc of Irish adults will take one. (This week, a survey in France showed just 40pc there wanted to be vaccinated.)

“I think they’re doing the right thing by going with the most vulnerable,” he says, “but we have to bear in mind that we’re tied in with the European Union on this and we can only vaccinate when the consignments come in — there’s only so fast that we can go with it. But there are an awful lot of questions that people have — and maybe a public information campaign would help.”

Communications expert Johnny Fallon says authorities here “should be credited for building up public faith in the vaccine, especially as it’s come so quickly”, but he believes the message about the roll-out needs to be far more effective.

“Like everything to do with Covid, the communication has been far too complicated,” he says. “People just want to know one thing: ‘When, roughly, will I be vaccinated?’ And, a key one, when is the end date? In a crisis like this, people want an end-date — they want some kind of timeframe — for the Taoiseach to be able to say something like, ‘By early June, we will have enough people vaccinated to be able to return to normality.’ That would have had everybody in a much calmer place.

“I think people can’t accept it if there’s no target at all. I think there’s been too much looking at details and not a look at the big picture and saying, ‘Look, here’s the end date we’re aiming towards.’ Without that, it creates this image that the Government are maybe even less in control than they are.”

20,000 injections a day

Despite the hope provided by the first vaccinations here, an end date to the pandemic is looking further away than many might have imagined in early November when news of vaccine breakthroughs prompted celebration.

Professor Brian MacCraith, chairman of the Government’s vaccine task-force, says it may be August before everyone in Ireland who wants a vaccine can get one.

“One fairly positive scenario that we’d be looking at for the month of August would be over two million doses of vaccine arriving,” he told RTÉ this week. “If all things come to pass that are in that model in terms of expected approval dates and expected delivery schedules, one would be looking at that stage of being very close, or at the point of closing out, the vaccination of as much of the population of Ireland that want to receive vaccines.”

But with experts such as Trinity College Dublin’s Luke O’Neill and Kingston Mills suggesting 70pc vaccination may be required, the scale of the task is daunting. To vaccinate 3.5 million people (about 70pc of the Republic’s population) in one calendar year would require almost 20,000 injections a day, seven days a week, and comprising both jabs required.

Discarded vials of vaccinations against Covid-19 are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive this week REUTERS

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Discarded vials of vaccinations against Covid-19 are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive this week

Economist and data researcher David Higgins has been sharing Covid-related statistics on his Twitter feed for months. “Goldman Sachs looked at the various manufacturing orders that are in place from different countries, including the EU as a bloc,” he says. “It shows a growing gap in vaccination rates between the UK and the EU until about March and then it looks like with all the other vaccines the EU has ordered, it will catch up by June.

“The unknown question is if the UK can get a first dose to half its population by March, will that allow it to ease restrictions sooner than the rest of the EU? What I think will happen with these roll-outs is you’ll get to a certain level of vaccination — 30, 40, 50pc of your population vaccinated — and then you will gradually ease measures as you go. The core principle of all of this has been to keep R [the reproduction number] below one, but you won’t be able to let R go above one.”

Right now, the R number is between 1.6 and 1.8 according to Philip Nolan of Nphet, and full Level 5 restrictions will be in place until at least January 31 to bring it down and to stop the health system becoming overwhelmed.

There’s a long way to go — and a new set of figures is likely to be part of our lives for a large chunk of 2021. While daily case numbers will continue to be announced, Stephen Donnelly says the Government is planning to “publish regular updates on the people who receive the coronavirus vaccine”.

“We’ve focused on Covid case numbers for so long,” the minister tweeted. “Will be good to have another set of figures with positive news.”